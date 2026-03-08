EXPOSING EBK, How Jaaybo Caught a Hat at 12, Backdoor'd Slo-Be, and Downed a woman in the Desert...

Mitchell was targeted by local and federal law enforcement. He was convicted in 1985 and sentenced to life in prison at Leavenworth Federal Penitentiary where he was fatally stabbed on August 21, 1986, two days before his 32nd birthday, a little more than a year later.[6]and was attended by Black Panther Party co-founder Huey P. Newton.[8] According to an interview with Bay Area radio personality Jimmy Guy: "I remember his funeral, it was like Martin Luther King had died and that coverage went out all over the country. I didn't want my city to just be known for honoring a drug lord."The service received news coverage internationally. Onlookers lined the streets to watch the procession. The procession began at Mitchell's former residence, the San Antonio Villas and ended at the Star Bethel Baptist Church at San Pablo and Stanford Avenues in Oakland. Many civic leaders and citizens were appalled that the services were allowed to take place at all. Proper permits for the event had been filed.In 1987, Mitchell's conviction was overturned because he had died before an appeal could be heard.[9]Criminologists named an effect after him known as the "Felix Mitchell Paradox"[10]—whereby after a major successful police operation (like the arrest of Mitchell) crime and violence both went up instead of down as one might expect. It is thought that Felix had such monopoly power in parts of Oakland that he controlled pricing and policed the violence of smaller gangs. When he was arrested it left a power vacuum and the smaller gangs started both price wars and shooting wars to fill the void.