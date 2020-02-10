Extended Stay Places In Vegas?

What is the best option for someone that wants to come to vegas and stay between 2-3 months with the option of staying longer and do not have a vehicle? I haven't been in vegas in over 8 years already. I stayed in hotels when i stayed there an extended time but that I didn't like since I did not have kitchen to cook. I know someone here in this forum said he is staying at airbnb and then goes to another airbnb once every other week etc but that person has a car and doesn't seem to mind that.







I know back then, there were places like holiday royale and extended stay deluxe. But how are prices now monthly? Like if you stay at an extended stay deluxe in vegas now for 3 months, i recall 1st month you pay the tax but after 30 days, no tax on monthly stays right? But it should still cost you at least $1500/month at least right? I know back like 8 years ago, i heard you could rent an apartment for like $800 in vegas for a 1 bedroom easily and like $1000 for 2 bedroom... is that accurate? But prices now is much higher right? The other issue is you have to sign a lease for 1 year at least which im sure lot of ppl who want to come to vegas for an extended stay don't want to do because they want to stay 1-3 months or a bit longer etc.







What is the best option for someone who wants to stay in vegas for 1-3 months and does not have a car and want to be able to get to the strip within say 45 minutes max via public transportation? I know years ago, you could buy that monthly bus pass where you could take the deuce and all those buses but only bus i ever took in vegas was that deuce bus as i went from strip to downtown quite a bit vice versa.







Are there people that rent out basements that are furnished with kitchen? I wouldn't be a big fan of renting a room in someone's apartment but how much would that cost in general right now? I know back then i saw ads on craigslist where ppl who want to rent a room for liker $600 and lot of ppl would respond back. But this was years ago though. But are these apartments/house accessible to the strip via public transportation?







I know that in vegas, summerlin is way too far from the strip and you need 100% a car if you want to get to the strip. Also henderson is the same from what i recall.







So what neighborhoods are decent/okay and you can get to the strip via bus? And if someone is curious why i ask about bus, its because im originally from a state where we have public transportation.







Would it be easy to rent a room if someone's house/apartment with a private bathroom for like $800/month that is accessible to strip by public bus? I know there are ubers but if you take them twice a day everyday, that is going to add up etc. Thanks.