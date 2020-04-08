Facui and Bill Gates are not to trusted

I hate to respond to Railbird's posts, but have a strong opinion about one of Dr Fauci's statements. When asked about returning to "normal".. He was clear that the normal would not happen until a "vaccine" was out there. And yes he went into detail about curves etc. Medically he is 100% correct and while I think he dodges Trump... The president respects him and knows the general public does as well. We all want it to disappear . This vaccine will come around sooner or later and we can forget the 6 foot social distancing.
 
John Kelly said:
I'll stick to my prediction in mid-March: Trump and Fauci will become mortal enemies.

After the pandemic fears subside, the 79-year-old Fauci will retire and Trump will mock Fauci on the campaign trail.
yeah most likely

but in the heat of the moment Trump is backing down to Tiny Tony and Tony is imposing his Will over the Will of the man we voted for

Trump kneeled down and let Tiny Tony ram it down his throat and thus our collective throats
 
Medical community wants a New Drug to mark up 2000% and add research and developmental costs into.

Fauci is the gatekeeper for the flow of money into the medical community. Old drugs don't pay the bills for studies.
 
Whoson1st said:
I hate to respond to Railbird's posts, but have a strong opinion about one of Dr Fauci's statements. When asked about returning to "normal".. He was clear that the normal would not happen until a "vaccine" was out there. And yes he went into detail about curves etc. Medically he is 100% correct and while I think he dodges Trump... The president respects him and knows the general public does as well. We all want it to disappear . This vaccine will come around sooner or later and we can forget the 6 foot social distancing.
dont bend the knee post rapture to antichrist mark of beast, than you will be sent to hell
 
Matthew 24:24 24For there shall arise false Christs, and false prophets, and shall shew great signs and wonders; insomuch that, if it were possible, they shall deceive the very elect.

the very elect meaning all the secular jews
 
