Facui and Bill Gates are not to trusted

I hate to respond to Railbird's posts, but have a strong opinion about one of Dr Fauci's statements. When asked about returning to "normal".. He was clear that the normal would not happen until a "vaccine" was out there. And yes he went into detail about curves etc. Medically he is 100% correct and while I think he dodges Trump... The president respects him and knows the general public does as well. We all want it to disappear . This vaccine will come around sooner or later and we can forget the 6 foot social distancing.