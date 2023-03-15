Falcon Sports Daily Double for Today

Just arrived in Tunica, staying at the Hollywood for a couple days.





Daily Double for Wednesday March 15





Fairleigh Dickinson (+120) CBB Moneyline ($200 to win $240)



Sam Houston St (+170) CBB Moneyline ($200 to win $340)





Simple Power Rankings play tonight on both. I have the Underdog rated higher in both matchups.



Good luck guys





Falcon Sports