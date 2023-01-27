Falcon Sports Power Parlays (2.0)

I ran these for about 3 weeks in a thread. Results were profitable but only slightly. (+3.55 units) over 43 posted plays.
I did a revision to a couple of the models and hope for better results.
Falcon Sports Power Parlays for Friday January 27
Milwaukee NBA Moneyline/Minnesota Over 237.5 (+145)
Carolina NHL Moneyline/ Toronto Under 6.5 (+170)
Risking one unit on each
Good luck guys
Falcon Sports
