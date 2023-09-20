FanDuel FG Prop

Heim
EOG Master
They had a fg prop for the afternoon games......'Yes' there will be a fg made in every game. Odds 200/1.
The only game lacking a fg made was NYG/ARZ, that is until Giants converted with 19 seconds left.
Most of the bets were small, but at 200/1 on the 'Yes' they do add up.
Total liability: 20 million.
