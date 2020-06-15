Fascinating analysis of Republican chances in 2024 and the political realignment that could occur . . .

F

Foresthill

EOG Senior Member
#1
#1
. . . based on what a potential President Biden might do.

From electoral-vote.com

"The Republicans' best hope may be a Joe Biden victory followed by a Joe Biden overreach. If Biden tries to carry out Bernie Sanders' program, he could alienate enough suburban professionals to give a cleaned-up Trumpist like (Sen. Tom) Cotton (AR) or Sen. Josh) Hawley (MO) a shot in 2024. In particular, if Biden tries to deal with inequality by taxing those suburban voters to pay for his programs, their new-found love of the Democrats could quickly vanish into smoke. But if instead, he focuses on items that minorities want but suburbanites are OK with, like racial justice, health, safety, and environmental regulations, and a big infrastructure program to create (green) jobs paid for by repealing the 2017 tax cut, their flight from the GOP may seal the ongoing realignment in which both parties have internal contradictions. The Democrats would be the party of women, affluent professionals and poor minorities. The Republicans would be the party of angry blue-collar men, evangelicals, and billionaires. Logical, no, but that is probably where we are headed. (V)" (bolding, underlining, italicizing by me)
 
K

kane

EOG master
#2
#2
Every president who wins the election always seeks a second term, in Biden's case that might not happen, given his age. I wonder how different a president he'll be if he knows he'll only serve one term
 
gravy

gravy

EOG Addicted
#3
#3
I will say this IF Trump loses in November that will be the end of the Republican Party as you know it as it will take a long time to get the of the Dummycrats
 
TheGuesser

TheGuesser

EOG Dedicated
#7
#7
kane said:
Every president who wins the election always seeks a second term, in Biden's case that might not happen, given his age. I wonder how different a president he'll be if he knows he'll only serve one term
Click to expand...
It would be wise of him to announce beforehand, he'd be a 1 term POTUS. It's likely a moot point anyway, but an announcement would be a wise move.
 
TheGuesser

TheGuesser

EOG Dedicated
#9
#9
gravy said:
I will say this IF Trump loses in November that will be the end of the Republican Party as you know it as it will take a long time to get the of the Dummycrats
Click to expand...
We read that after every cleansing. It bounces back quickly usually, and will this time with a total repudiation of the Idiot and everything he stood for, and a reclamation of the party by the sane R's like Kasich, Steve Schmidt, etc.
 
M

MonkeyF0cker

EOG Dedicated
#10
#10
kane said:
Every president who wins the election always seeks a second term, in Biden's case that might not happen, given his age. I wonder how different a president he'll be if he knows he'll only serve one term
Click to expand...
It would be different every day. He'd have to wake up and be retaught how to spell his name before he even gets his Depends changed.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top