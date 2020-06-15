Fascinating analysis of Republican chances in 2024 and the political realignment that could or could not occur . . .

. . . based on what a potential President Biden might do.



From electoral-vote.com



"The Republicans' best hope may be a Joe Biden victory followed by a Joe Biden overreach. If Biden tries to carry out Bernie Sanders' program, he could alienate enough suburban professionals to give a cleaned-up Trumpist like (Sen. Tom) Cotton (AR) or Sen. Josh) Hawley (MO) a shot in 2024. In particular, if Biden tries to deal with inequality by taxing those suburban voters to pay for his programs, their new-found love of the Democrats could quickly vanish into smoke. But if instead, he focuses on items that minorities want but suburbanites are OK with, like racial justice, health, safety, and environmental regulations, and a big infrastructure program to create (green) jobs paid for by repealing the 2017 tax cut, their flight from the GOP may seal the ongoing realignment in which both parties have internal contradictions. The Democrats would be the party of women, affluent professionals and poor minorities. The Republicans would be the party of angry blue-collar men, evangelicals, and billionaires. Logical, no, but that is probably where we are headed. (V)" (bolding, underlining, italicizing by me)