FIBA World Cup

Heim
EOG Master
Americans are still alive despite a loss today to Lithuania. Nonetheless, this team is getting killed on the boards. Out rebounded today by 18, last v. Montenegro by 17.
What I didn't realize, 9 out of the top 10 NBA rebounders last season were international. Only Anthony Davis is American born.
Should I be surprised? We stress dunking, and 3 point shooting here.
What I didn't realize, 9 out of the top 10 NBA rebounders last season were international. Only Anthony Davis is American born.
Should I be surprised? We stress dunking, and 3 point shooting here.