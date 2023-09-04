FIBA World Cup

Heim

Heim

EOG Master
Americans are still alive despite a loss today to Lithuania. Nonetheless, this team is getting killed on the boards. Out rebounded today by 18, last v. Montenegro by 17.

What I didn't realize, 9 out of the top 10 NBA rebounders last season were international. Only Anthony Davis is American born.

Should I be surprised? We stress dunking, and 3 point shooting here.
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
Heim said:
Americans are still alive despite a loss today to Lithuania. Nonetheless, this team is getting killed on the boards. Out rebounded today by 18, last v. Montenegro by 17.

What I didn't realize, 9 out of the top 10 NBA rebounders last season were international. Only Anthony Davis is American born.

Should I be surprised? We stress dunking, and 3 point shooting here.
Click to expand...
the club coaches are clowns, most are hoodrats looking to pimp kids
 
Viejo Dinosaur

Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
Heim said:
Americans are still alive despite a loss today to Lithuania. Nonetheless, this team is getting killed on the boards. Out rebounded today by 18, last v. Montenegro by 17.

What I didn't realize, 9 out of the top 10 NBA rebounders last season were international. Only Anthony Davis is American born.

Should I be surprised? We stress dunking, and 3 point shooting here.
Click to expand...

Ray Charles could see how the Americans are undersized…that’s on the coaches
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top