FIFA Women's World Cup

5 games in, 5 easy UNDERS.



Spain beat Costa 3-0 but the stats in the game were embarrassingly lopsided. Spain was up 3-0 in the 27th minute and it ended up that way. 77% possession by Spain. Goal attempts were...lol...45-1 for Spain. 12 of them on target. 22-1 corners.



I think there are 8 new teams to the tournament this year and tons of blowouts (supposedly) on the horizon.



USA opens up against Vietnam tonight, total is set at 6. If they care, and don't care about embarrassing their opponent, 10 goals is not out of the question. Yet as these first five games have kicked off, I can't help but be disgusted at the level of quality and finishing by some of these 'top' teams. Canada is supposed to contend, and aside from a missed penalty by their dinosaur, not a sniff of a good chance to score in the game, as almost -300 favorites.