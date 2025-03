Texas Tech and Uconn had Fla. on the ropes.



Florida had to come from behind in both games , to close it down the stretch.



Duke is playing its best ball of the season.



Houston's D Against Duke's Offense will be an interesting match up.



Duke's Totals have been in the 170's.

Houston's Totals have been in the 120's.

This match up has it at 137.