Final Top 5 NFL power ratings

Balt and Buff both better, having an Iowa inbred on your team doesnt make them the best team PHILLY far and away #1
Do you even follow the league? The Lions were 6th in rush yards and 9th in YPC, they also had 29 rushing TD's which tied them for third in the league, they had as many rushing TD's as the Eagleszero run game.
Hard to tell how good Buffalo is, being from the AFC East. I think Philly would have done the same to Buffalo as they did to KC.
The Bills did go into Detroit and beat them, they also beat the Chiefs, but I agree, the way the Eagles played no one was beating them
The Bills did go into Detroit and beat them, they also beat the Chiefs, but I agree, the way the Eagles played no one was beating them
Refs handed cheifs their last 2 sb wins, and rams their superbowl win. nfl needs to get their act together. Its why ratings were in toilet
Opening odds for Super Bowl LX winner:
Philadelphia +650
Baltimore +750
Kansas City +750
Buffalo +800
Detroit +1000
San Francisco +1500
Cincinnati +1800
Green Bay +2000
Washington +2400
LA Rans +2800
Houston +2900
LA Chargers +3000
Minnesota +3100
Tampa Bay +3500
Chicago +4000
Miami +4200
Denver +4800
Arizona +5000
Seattle +5000
Atlanta +5500
Dallas +5500
Pittsburgh +6500
Indianapolis +7000
Jacksonville +7500
NY Jets +12000
New Orleans +12000
Carolina +14000
Cleveland +14000
LA Raiders +19000
Tennessee +20000
NY Giants +21000
Its why ratings were in toilet
If Myles Garrett goes to DET, expect to see some movement.
alex jones has about a 160 iq, im the best eog handicapper its been proven many times, both in units won in best bet and on radio and in many contests and a .800 winning percentage h2h
bo nix sophmore slump next yr,, wilson will help niners, hope they get good value for samuel
KC is trash, especially away from home field and no refs
1. Philly
2. Bal
3. KC
4. Buf
5. Det
The Eagles team that choked to the cheifs in last superbowl was better than this Eagle team.
if KC had Allen they would likely have won 6 superbowls in a row, same with Eagles and 49ers
You can't look at only wins. A pitcher may have an ERA below 2.5 and have a losing record.What has Allen won besides popularity contests?
You can't look at only wins. A pitcher may have an ERA below 2.5 and have a losing record.