Final Top 5 NFL power ratings

Philly just clearly a better team than those AFC teams. Philly just keeps hitting on draft picks, FA signings. What skill players on Buffalo, Balt and KC, other than possibly a 31 YO Derrick Henry scare anyone? Cook is solid, but those Buffalo WRs suck. Flowers is decent but not a fan of the other WRs. Andrews apparently has lost it. Philly and a healthy Detroit are better than those, and the sportsbooks should take note, mistakenly making Balt the early favorite for next year.