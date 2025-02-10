Final Top 5 NFL power ratings

M

MrTop

EOG Master
eagles will win the SB
KC will lose by 2 tds in the SB
buffalo will lose again in playoffs
washington will get buried in their last game
baltimore will lose again
 
V

Valuist

EOG Master
Have to agree with Fishhead and Fair Warning. The two best teams were Philly and a pre-injury riddled Detroit. For regular season games you can put Baltimore up with them, but Lamar isn't winning a Super Bowl. I want no part of him in the post season.

NFC 46 AFC 30.
 
V

Valuist

EOG Master
Philly just clearly a better team than those AFC teams. Philly just keeps hitting on draft picks, FA signings. What skill players on Buffalo, Balt and KC, other than possibly a 31 YO Derrick Henry scare anyone? Cook is solid, but those Buffalo WRs suck. Flowers is decent but not a fan of the other WRs. Andrews apparently has lost it. Philly and a healthy Detroit are better than those, and the sportsbooks should take note, mistakenly making Balt the early favorite for next year.
 
V

Valuist

EOG Master
kane said:
The Bills did go into Detroit and beat them, they also beat the Chiefs, but I agree, the way the Eagles played no one was beating them
When Buffalo beat Detroit, the Lions were ravaged by injuries. At full strength Detroit would beat them 15 times out of 20.
 
jimmythegreek

jimmythegreek

The opening odds start here
Opening odds for Super Bowl LX winner:
Philadelphia +650
Baltimore +750
Kansas City +750
Buffalo +800
Detroit +1000
San Francisco +1500
Cincinnati +1800
Green Bay +2000
Washington +2400
LA Rans +2800
Houston +2900
LA Chargers +3000
Minnesota +3100
Tampa Bay +3500
Chicago +4000
Miami +4200
Denver +4800
Arizona +5000
Seattle +5000
Atlanta +5500
Dallas +5500
Pittsburgh +6500
Indianapolis +7000
Jacksonville +7500
NY Jets +12000
New Orleans +12000
Carolina +14000
Cleveland +14000
LA Raiders +19000
Tennessee +20000
NY Giants +21000
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
it was more the Cheifs being a fraud and the dream draw of Redskins that is making Eagles look better than they are. whistled in vs Rams
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
Refs handed cheifs their last 2 sb wins, and rams their superbowl win. nfl needs to get their act together. ITs why ratings were in toilet
 
Viejo Dinosaur

Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
railbird said:
Refs handed cheifs their last 2 sb wins, and rams their superbowl win. nfl needs to get their act together. ITs why ratings were in toilet
You need to STFU about the refs and concentrate about the lack of your handicapping ability and your lack of it…you are just another Alex Jones with a low IQ
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
If Myles Garrett goes to DET, expect to see some movement.
 
kane

kane

EOG master
railbird said:
ITs why ratings were in toilet
Yeah

Super Bowl draws record average of 126 million viewers across all platforms​


Even though the Philadelphia Eagles turned Super Bowl LIX into a rout, viewers still watched in unprecedented numbers. According to Fox Sports, initial projected viewership stands at an average of 126 million viewers across Fox, Fox Deportes, Tubi, Telemundo and the NFL's digital properties.

The 126 million figure is a new high viewership for the Super Bowl.
 
FISHHEAD

FISHHEAD

EOG Master
Green Bay probably top 5-6 team entering next year.......youngest team and will probably have B draft at worst.
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
Viejo Dinosaur said:
You need to STFU about the refs and concentrate about the lack of your handicapping ability and your lack of it…you are just another Alex Jones with a low IQ
alex jones has about a 160 iq, im the best eog handicapper its been proven many times, both in units won in best bet and on radio and in many contests and a .800 winning percentage h2h
 
raiders72001

raiders72001

1
I was just going to put down my end of the year power rankings and the first 5 are in the exact order above.

1. Philly
2. Bal
3. KC
4. Buf
5. Det
 
Top