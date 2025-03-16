First up ...

On the latest episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, The Ringer founder discussed the state of the NBA with Kirk Goldsberry. And in doing so, Simmons revealed that while he originally thought that Carter and Co. were attempting to leverage the NBA regarding the ownership of a potential expansion team in Las Vegas, he now thinks the prospect of a rival international league is a strong possibility.

“They have got a s**tload of money for this and a plan,” Simmons said of the league. “And everything I’ve heard is that it’s kind of real. I don’t know if they have all the money yet, but they have enough that — could you form a six-team league and convince five, six, seven stars to basically jump when their contracts [are up]?”
 
If I am right about sports leagues being funded by the US government and that J Money goes away...

Almost a certainty the towel heads punce.
 
No compassion. No sympathy. These people fucked the fansonly. They fucked the history of the sports and leagues. Now they gonna get fucked. It's karma doing what karma does. Natural cleansing cycle.
 
