First Visit to EOG in a Long Time

Hello fellow degenerates!
I used to come to this site almost everyday. Back in the days of The Shrink, Mofome and JoeyBags ... to name a few. I know things have changed on the internet with Twitter, etc ...
But was wondering if there's still any of the old guard still kicking around here.
I used to love this community, and it's a shame what happened with Ken ...
I used to come to this site almost everyday. Back in the days of The Shrink, Mofome and JoeyBags ... to name a few. I know things have changed on the internet with Twitter, etc ...
But was wondering if there's still any of the old guard still kicking around here.
I used to love this community, and it's a shame what happened with Ken ...