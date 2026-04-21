Toglodo Domains for Sale

First Visit to EOG in a Long Time

S

Salo

EOG Junior

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3,301
Hello fellow degenerates!

I used to come to this site almost everyday. Back in the days of The Shrink, Mofome and JoeyBags ... to name a few. I know things have changed on the internet with Twitter, etc ...

But was wondering if there's still any of the old guard still kicking around here.

I used to love this community, and it's a shame what happened with Ken ...
 
I cant imagine killing yourself and your wife because you lost a bet?

Look at all that Ken missed, 15+ years later the forum still exists, even if 90% of the posts are dell talking to himself.
 
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