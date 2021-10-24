Florida news

Florida Surgeon General Refused to Wear Mask​

Florida’s new surgeon general refused to wear a mask offered to him by a state senator who told him she had a serious medical condition -- and she ultimately asked him to leave her office.


and dats dat
 
the gov. phone line was on VM when the media called ,,,,so was merlins, munkee the trader's , the boston follower and toby .....


LOL
 
I read about this, the guy was right, who the hell does she think she is? The guy even offered to go outside if she wanted a face to face and SHE refused.

I hate to break it to you lunatics, but the days of pandering to leftists are over....that's OVA.

By the way several of the holdout school districts that defied Desantis's mask order will rescind the mask mandates this week.
 
a gov order means nothing at dr office and hospital... .. they can refuse u
 
Another huge factor is the fact that she is a democrat, she is the enemy of the surgeon general, she is the enemy of every floridian, a good rule of thumb is to do the opposite of what every democrat desires.
 
Yea, and her office is not a medical facility, and lets be clear - HE refused her, not the other way around, SHE asked to meet him from what I understand.

I'm sure you agree that he has the right to refuse her requests as well?
 
what if u have a dem cop...you are robbing a bank with a weapon... he tells you to drop it... not going to listen ?
 
The encounter, earlier reported by Florida Politics, took place between Senator Tina Polsky and Joseph Ladapo, who met her in her office regarding his upcoming confirmation after being appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis. She has been diagnosed with breast cancer.
 
I read that, but I believe she asked to meet him and he showed up to talk, after he showed up she asked him to put a mask on, he declined.

What does her breast cancer have to do with the price of potatoes?
 
