Florida news

I read about this, the guy was right, who the hell does she think she is? The guy even offered to go outside if she wanted a face to face and SHE refused.
Florida Surgeon General Refused to Wear Mask
Florida’s new surgeon general refused to wear a mask offered to him by a state senator who told him she had a serious medical condition -- and she ultimately asked him to leave her office.
I hate to break it to you lunatics, but the days of pandering to leftists are over....that's OVA.
By the way several of the holdout school districts that defied Desantis's mask order will rescind the mask mandates this week.
Yea, and her office is not a medical facility, and lets be clear - HE refused her, not the other way around, SHE asked to meet him from what I understand.a gov order means nothing at dr office and hospital... .. they can refuse u
Another huge factor is the fact that she is a democrat, she is the enemy of the surgeon general, she is the enemy of every floridian, a good rule of thumb is to do the opposite of what every democrat desires.
Yea, and her office is not a medical facility, and lets be clear - HE refused her, not the other way around, SHE asked to meet him from what I understand.
I'm sure you agree that he has the right to refuse her requests as well?
I read that, but I believe she asked to meet him and he showed up to talk, after he showed up she asked him to put a mask on, he declined.The encounter, earlier reported by Florida Politics, took place between Senator Tina Polsky and Joseph Ladapo, who met her in her office regarding his upcoming confirmation after being appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis. She has been diagnosed with breast cancer.