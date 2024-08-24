Florida State and Georgia Tech 2H will

IWishIWasAPro
EOG Master
absolutely go under 26.5.
These two will take conservative to a whole another level as if it wasn't already in the first.
There's absolutely no shot Norvell or Key will allow their QBs the freedom to air it out.
None. 0. Zilch.
You can mark under 26.5 in 2H already.
These two will take conservative to a whole another level as if it wasn't already in the first.
There's absolutely no shot Norvell or Key will allow their QBs the freedom to air it out.
None. 0. Zilch.
You can mark under 26.5 in 2H already.