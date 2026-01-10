For anyone with an account at BetOnline - ACT ASAP

winkyduck
TYVM Morgan William!!!
There is a Prop here: https://www.betonline.ag/sportsbook/futures-and-props/nfl-wild-card/wild-card-weekend
Will Any Starting QB be benched (for non-injury reason) During Game (This weekend)
YES +700
Is the bet to make. The limit is ridiculously low. I contacted the book and was told:
"They are many reasons why a player would be benched during the game for example, making too many mistakes (fouls, errors), showing a bad attitude, needing rest, getting injured, or the coach making tactical changes to counter opponents or give others playing time."
(I bolded the most important part) This means if Aaron Rodgers is pulled for a "Tush Push" he was BENCHED and this cashes.
You have until the start of the day to bet this. I got it +550 and now it is +700 and I don't know why.
