Former Mich State basketball star Keith Appling charged with first-degree murder

mrbowling300
EOG Dedicated
Former MSU basketball star Keith Appling charged with first-degree murder
Former Michigan State University basketball star Keith Appling is charged with first-degree murder, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said.
www.detroitnews.com
Appling was a 4 year starter at Michigan State from 2010 - 2014, undrafted by any team in the NBA. Signed w/ the Magic in 2015. His NBA career spanned all of 5 games. After that his life began to unravel.
In July 2017, Appling was sentenced to one year in county jail and four years of probation for carrying a concealed weapon and resisting a police officer. In February 2020, Appling was charged with delivery or manufacture of 19 grams of heroin in a car he was attempting to sell. In May 2021, Appling was arrested for the shooting death of a 66-year-old man in Detroit.