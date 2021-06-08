Former Mich State basketball star Keith Appling charged with first-degree murder

mrbowling300

mrbowling300

EOG Dedicated
www.detroitnews.com

Former MSU basketball star Keith Appling charged with first-degree murder

Former Michigan State University basketball star Keith Appling is charged with first-degree murder, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said.
www.detroitnews.com

Appling was a 4 year starter at Michigan State from 2010 - 2014, undrafted by any team in the NBA. Signed w/ the Magic in 2015. His NBA career spanned all of 5 games. After that his life began to unravel.

In July 2017, Appling was sentenced to one year in county jail and four years of probation for carrying a concealed weapon and resisting a police officer. In February 2020, Appling was charged with delivery or manufacture of 19 grams of heroin in a car he was attempting to sell. In May 2021, Appling was arrested for the shooting death of a 66-year-old man in Detroit.
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
If he could only cover his guy the way he covered most of the criminal code, he would still be playing.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top