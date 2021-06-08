Former Michigan State basketball star Keith Appling charged with first-degree murder

Former MSU basketball star Keith Appling charged with first-degree murder

Former Michigan State University basketball star Keith Appling is charged with first-degree murder, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said.
Appling was a 4 year starter at Michigan State from 2010 - 2014, undrafted by any team in the NBA. Signed w/ the Magic in 2015. His NBA career spanned all of 5 games. After that his life began to unravel.

In July 2017, Appling was sentenced to one year in county jail and four years of probation for carrying a concealed weapon and resisting a police officer. In February 2020, Appling was charged with delivery or manufacture of 19 grams of heroin in a car he was attempting to sell. In May 2021, Appling was arrested for the shooting death of a 66-year-old man in Detroit.
 
If he could only cover his guy the way he covered most of the criminal code, he would still be playing.
 
From McDonald's All-American to accused murderer.

Life is filled with choices.

Appling made a lot of poor choices.

Checking to see if Tom Izzo has commented on the story.
 
According to the Detroit Free Press, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo visited Keith Appling in jail in late 2017.

Appling then was serving time on gun charges.

During a sentencing hearing in 2017, Appling claimed "he made some mistakes."

He went too far when saying, “But I definitely learned from them, and I’m just ready to get my life back on track.”

Now he's charged with first-degree murder.
 
