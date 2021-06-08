Former Michigan State basketball star Keith Appling charged with first-degree murder

According to the Detroit Free Press, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo visited Keith Appling in jail in late 2017.



Appling then was serving time on gun charges.



During a sentencing hearing in 2017, Appling claimed "he made some mistakes."



He went too far when saying, “But I definitely learned from them, and I’m just ready to get my life back on track.”



Now he's charged with first-degree murder.