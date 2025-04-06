Free $100, no deposit required, Champions League Bracket contest for soccer fans.

Go to Bitcoin-Betting.com to get your invite code to sign up.
Send email to ognjen@fairlay.com with the following-
1. Bitcoin-Betting account number.
2. Link to your bracket that will be given to you when you enter bracket contest.
3. Bitcoin receiving address.
Contest- https://gaming.uefa.com/en/uclbracke...oin/8X6YIMCPDZ
Code- 8X6YIMCPDZ
Rules to play starting with quarterfinals.
https://gaming.uefa.com/en/uclbracket/how-to-play
Those not emailing all 3 above prior to the start of the contest and multiple accounts will lead to all brackets being disqualified.