Free March Madness Pool by Betcoin. Top 10 get paid, $2000 for 1st.

Free with each $5 bet. 10 entries max. 1 account per household.1st - $20002nd - $10003rd - $7504th - $4005th - $2506-10 - $100Players can create up to 10 brackets, 1 per qualifying entry. To qualify for an entry, place a wager of at least $5 on any basketball match, with odds of at least 1.83 (-120 American) in the Betcoin Sports or Gamebetr sportsbook. Complete your qualification by sending a betslip ID of each entry via support ticket. Please name your entries based on your username and bracket number (ie.. Username1, Username2, Username3 etc…) Improperly named brackets are subject to deletion.