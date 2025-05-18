Free shot at $500, compliments of E$ and BetDSI

Thirty contestants will battle over 30 days for a winner-take-all purse of $500.



First come, first serve.



However, EOG contributors with a documented selection in EOG's Best Bet thread will have priority over all others.



The contest format is simple: Answer 10 questions and then assign confidence points to each of your 10 answers.



Ten points for your strongest opinion, down to one point for your weakest.



In the case of a tie among contestants, the contestant with the earliest submission time will be declared the winner.



In the case any of the 10 events end in a tie, the contestant will be awarded a win.



Entry deadline is Sunday, June 1 at noon ET.



Here are the 10 tasks:



NAME THE NBA CHAMPION



NAME THE STANLEY CUP CHAMPION



NAME THE WNBA COMMISSIONER'S CUP CHAMP



NAME THE NATIONAL LEAGUE TEAM WITH THE MOST WINS IN JUNE



NAME THE AMERICAN LEAGUE TEAM WITH THE MOST WINS IN JUNE



NAME A TOP 3 FINISHER IN THE U.S. OPEN GOLF TOURNAMENT



NAME A TOP 2 FINISHER IN NASCAR'S CRACKER BARREL 400



NAME THE WINNER OF THE 157TH RUNNING OF THE BELMONT STAKES



NAME THE QUEEN'S CLUB MEN'S TENNIS CHAMPION



NAME THE QUEEN'S CLUB WOMEN'S TENNIS CHAMPION