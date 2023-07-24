Free shot at $500, compliments of EOG's Ray Luca

John Kelly
Born Gambler
Staff member
Simply pick the winners of all 2023 NFL preseason games, minus the Hall of Fame game.
The contest will consist of 48 games, that's 16 games a week over a three-week span.
Contestant with the most number of winners will be declared the champion and take home a winner-take-all purse of $500, compliments of valued EOG contributor RAY LUCA.
Entry deadline for Week 1 selections will be Thursday, August 10 at 7:00 p.m. ET.
For Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason, I count two Thursday games. six games apiece Friday and Saturday and two Sunday games.
Important note: Each contestant will be allowed only three posts (one per week) to submit their selections.
