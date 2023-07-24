Free shot at $500, compliments of EOG's Ray Luca

John Kelly

Simply pick the winners of all 2023 NFL preseason games, minus the Hall of Fame game.

The contest will consist of 48 games, that's 16 games a week over a three-week span.

Contestant with the most number of winners will be declared the champion and take home a winner-take-all purse of $500, compliments of valued EOG contributor RAY LUCA.

Entry deadline for Week 1 selections will be Thursday, August 10 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

For Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason, I count two Thursday games. six games apiece Friday and Saturday and two Sunday games.

Important note: Each contestant will be allowed only three posts (one per week) to submit their selections.
 
Preseason Week 1​

  • Texans at Patriots | Aug. 10 (7 p.m.)
    NFL Network
  • Vikings at Seahawks | Aug. 10 (10 p.m.)
    NFL Network
  • Packers at Bengals | Aug. 11 (7 p.m.)
    NFL Network
  • Giants at Lions | Aug. 11 (7 p.m.)
  • Steelers at Buccaneers | Aug. 11 (7 p.m.)
  • Falcons at Dolphins | Aug. 11 (7 p.m.)
  • Commanders at Browns | Aug. 12 (7:30 p.m.)
  • Broncos at Cardinals | Aug. 11 (10 p.m.)
    NFL Network
  • Titans at Bears | Aug. 12 (1 p.m.)
    NFL Network
  • Colts at Bills | Aug. 12 (1 p.m.)
  • Jets at Panthers | Aug. 12 (4 p.m.)
    NFL Network
  • Jaguars at Cowboys | Aug. 12 (5 p.m.)
  • Eagles at Ravens | Aug. 12 (7 p.m.)
    NFL Network
  • Chargers at Rams | Aug. 12 (9 p.m.)
    NFL Network
  • Chiefs at Saints | Aug. 13 (1 p.m.)
  • 49ers at Raiders | Aug. 13 (4 p.m.)

Source: profootballnetwork.com
 
P

pro analyser

EOG Dedicated
It may not matter once the counting games begin in two weeks, but the Baltimore Ravens extended their NFL-record streak of preseason wins to 23 with their 17-15 victory over the Washington Commanders on Saturday evening. The Ravens previously beat the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals earlier this preseason to get to this point.

Baltimore broke the previous league record for consecutive preseason wins in 2021, a mark which had been held by the 1959-1962 Green Bay Packers, who won 19 preseason games in a row.

The last time the Ravens lost a preseason game was in 2015, when the team's current star quarterback, Lamar Jackson, was still in his freshman year at Louisville, so things have changed a lot in Baltimore since the last time the team dropped a preseason contest.
 
