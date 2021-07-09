FRIDAY FIRST 5 INNINGS DUO (YTD 6-4)

CWS/Baltimore over 6 even:

The AL Central leading White Sox (51-35) take a 7.5 game lead into the final weekend of the first half to last place AL East cellar dwellers Baltimore Orioles (28-58) at Camden Yards. The South Siders took 2 out of 3 in Minnesota and snapped a recent 3 game losing streak. Wednesday's clincher featured the Sox defeating the Twins 6-1 as Leury Garcia went 3 for 4, scored 2 runs and drove in 3 RBI highlighted by his 3rd HR of the season. Tim Anderson went 4 for 4 with a run scored, and 4 other White Sox players collected at least 3 hits apiece. That was more than enough support for Lance Lynn, who improved his record to 9-3 allowing just one run and 4 hits over 6 innings, walking 3 and striking out 6. Michael Pineda was roughed up for 5 runs on 12 hits over 5.3 striking out 4 but not walking a batter in falling to 3-5 overall. Trevor Larnach provided the only offense for the Twinkies with his 7th HR, a solo shot. Baltimore split a shortened 3 game series with Toronto as the rubber game was postponed by rain last night. The Orioles wound up sweeping Houston last series but have since dropped 4 of their last 5 looking to avoid another 100 loss season.



The O's send struggling starter Jorge Lopez (2-11 6.03) to the hill this evening, The 28 year old sophomore righty has not won since June 7th, and has been tattooed over his last 3 appearances allowing 11 ER over his last 15 2/3 innings (6.31) walking 10 and striking out 12, Lopez has also dropped 5 straight decisions. He faces a White Sox lineup batting .255 overall, averaging a shade under 5 runs per contest, but still ranking last in the AL with only 86 HR collectively. Anderson (.307 6 29) leads the team in batting and brings a 9 game hitting streak (.410) into tonight's action. Yoan Moncada (.274 5 37) is in a 3 way tie for second in RBI but is just 4 for 21 (.190) over his last 5 games. Yermin Mercedes (.240 7 370 was unfortunately sent down to triple A Charlotte last week, hitting just .196 over the last 2 months. Garcia (.257 3 37) is third on the team in runs scored and pushed his average back over .250 with yesterday's heroics. Jose Abreu (.246 15 63), who is 5th in the AL in RBI, is tops on the team in power and production, and had batted .500 over a 3 game hitting streak earlier this week.



The Sox counter with Dallas Keuchel (6-3 4.48) who as also struggled lately, looking to end a 2 game losing streak. The 8 year lefty has allowed 12 ER over his last 11 2/3 (9.23) while walking 8 and striking out 9. His last outing resulted in an 11-5 defeat in Detroit. He faces a Baltimore lineup batting just .238 overall, averaging 4.1 runs and hitting 98 HR overall. Cedric Mullins leads the birds in hitting (.316 16 34), HR, and 15 stolen bases in 20 attempts (75%). Mullins brings in a modest 3 game hitting streak (.300) into tonight's action. Ryan Mountcastle (.257 14 48) is third on the O's in HR and second in RBI, but also tops with 93 strikeouts. The DH is also in a 4 for 28 slump (.143). Trey Mancini (.255 15 53), the 8th seed in this year's HR derby, is second on the O's in HR and tops in RBI despite one dinger over his last 9 games. A key piece of the Baltimore offense, Freddy Galvis (.249 9 26) has been sidelined for the next 2 moths with a quad injury. Maikel Franco (.221 9 42) is also on the IL with a tight ankle sprain, and the timing has been unfortunate going 7 for 13 (.538) before the injury.



We get a steal of a price this evening at even money and that's a gift considering that either of these two starters have been far from their best over their respective stretches. After getting pounded with rain and wind over the last 4 nights, the forecast calls for continued humid conditions tonight with rain hopefully moving away as both hurlers look for quality innings. The White Sox offense has been struggling for power all season but do take advantage of timely hitting. The O's have squandered numerous opportunities leaving runners on base, and may be able to take advantage in Keuchel, and hopefully don't have to depend on the long ball.