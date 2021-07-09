FRIDAY FIRST 5 INNINGS DUO (YTD 6-4)

CWS/Baltimore over 6 even:
The AL Central leading White Sox (51-35) take a 7.5 game lead into the final weekend of the first half to last place AL East cellar dwellers Baltimore Orioles (28-58) at Camden Yards. The South Siders took 2 out of 3 in Minnesota and snapped a recent 3 game losing streak. Wednesday's clincher featured the Sox defeating the Twins 6-1 as Leury Garcia went 3 for 4, scored 2 runs and drove in 3 RBI highlighted by his 3rd HR of the season. Tim Anderson went 4 for 4 with a run scored, and 4 other White Sox players collected at least 3 hits apiece. That was more than enough support for Lance Lynn, who improved his record to 9-3 allowing just one run and 4 hits over 6 innings, walking 3 and striking out 6. Michael Pineda was roughed up for 5 runs on 12 hits over 5.3 striking out 4 but not walking a batter in falling to 3-5 overall. Trevor Larnach provided the only offense for the Twinkies with his 7th HR, a solo shot. Baltimore split a shortened 3 game series with Toronto as the rubber game was postponed by rain last night. The Orioles wound up sweeping Houston last series but have since dropped 4 of their last 5 looking to avoid another 100 loss season.

The O's send struggling starter Jorge Lopez (2-11 6.03) to the hill this evening, The 28 year old sophomore righty has not won since June 7th, and has been tattooed over his last 3 appearances allowing 11 ER over his last 15 2/3 innings (6.31) walking 10 and striking out 12, Lopez has also dropped 5 straight decisions. He faces a White Sox lineup batting .255 overall, averaging a shade under 5 runs per contest, but still ranking last in the AL with only 86 HR collectively. Anderson (.307 6 29) leads the team in batting and brings a 9 game hitting streak (.410) into tonight's action. Yoan Moncada (.274 5 37) is in a 3 way tie for second in RBI but is just 4 for 21 (.190) over his last 5 games. Yermin Mercedes (.240 7 370 was unfortunately sent down to triple A Charlotte last week, hitting just .196 over the last 2 months. Garcia (.257 3 37) is third on the team in runs scored and pushed his average back over .250 with yesterday's heroics. Jose Abreu (.246 15 63), who is 5th in the AL in RBI, is tops on the team in power and production, and had batted .500 over a 3 game hitting streak earlier this week.

The Sox counter with Dallas Keuchel (6-3 4.48) who as also struggled lately, looking to end a 2 game losing streak. The 8 year lefty has allowed 12 ER over his last 11 2/3 (9.23) while walking 8 and striking out 9. His last outing resulted in an 11-5 defeat in Detroit. He faces a Baltimore lineup batting just .238 overall, averaging 4.1 runs and hitting 98 HR overall. Cedric Mullins leads the birds in hitting (.316 16 34), HR, and 15 stolen bases in 20 attempts (75%). Mullins brings in a modest 3 game hitting streak (.300) into tonight's action. Ryan Mountcastle (.257 14 48) is third on the O's in HR and second in RBI, but also tops with 93 strikeouts. The DH is also in a 4 for 28 slump (.143). Trey Mancini (.255 15 53), the 8th seed in this year's HR derby, is second on the O's in HR and tops in RBI despite one dinger over his last 9 games. A key piece of the Baltimore offense, Freddy Galvis (.249 9 26) has been sidelined for the next 2 moths with a quad injury. Maikel Franco (.221 9 42) is also on the IL with a tight ankle sprain, and the timing has been unfortunate going 7 for 13 (.538) before the injury.

We get a steal of a price this evening at even money and that's a gift considering that either of these two starters have been far from their best over their respective stretches. After getting pounded with rain and wind over the last 4 nights, the forecast calls for continued humid conditions tonight with rain hopefully moving away as both hurlers look for quality innings. The White Sox offense has been struggling for power all season but do take advantage of timely hitting. The O's have squandered numerous opportunities leaving runners on base, and may be able to take advantage in Keuchel, and hopefully don't have to depend on the long ball.
 
Detroit/Minnesota over 5 -110:
Minnesota (36-50) took the first of this 4 game series last night beating Detroit (40-48) 5-3 last night at Target Field. Ryan Jeffers (6) and Miguel Sano (15) each crushed solo HRs, and Max Kepler collected 2 hits and also scored a run. JA Happ improved to 5-4 allowing 3 runs on 8 hits over 7 innings walking one and striking out 8. Taylor Rogers pitched a perfect 9th for his 8th save in 10 opportunities this season. Tarik Skubal fell to 5-8 overall yielding 5 runs on 6 hits over 6 innings walking one and striking out 5. Eric Haase went 2 for 4 with a 2 run HR, his 13th of the season in a losing effort. This series by the way shifts back to Comerica Park after the ASB. Detroit had won 4 of 6 before last night's loss.

The Twins send Kenta Maeda (4-3 5.03) to the hill this evening. The 5 year Japanese righty has won 2 of his last 3 decisions relying on run support although his last start was rather solid. Maeda beat KC 6-2 on July 4th, allowing np runs on 2 hits with one walk and 10 strikeouts. He split his previous 2 outings, a win over Texas combined with a loss over the White Sox, giving up 9 earned on 15 hits over 10 innings (9.00), walking 6 and fanning 8. He faces a Tigers lineup batting just .236 overall averaging 4.1 runs per game and 95 total HR. Jonathan Schoop (.276 16 50) continues to pound the baseball leading the club in all major categories despite going just 3 for 18 (.167) over his last 5 games. Akil Baddoo (.274 5 25) is batting .300 over his last 7 games and flourishing in his rookie season. Jeimer Candelario (.269 5 24) has hit safely in 6 straight (.348) and is second on the Tigers with 40 walks, Haase (.250 13 27) has homered in 4 of his last 8 games. Miguel Cabrera (.246 7 32) has hit .305 over his last 8 games.

Detroit counters with Matt Manning (1-2 7.94) who has made just 4 starts all season laboring in 3 of them. The righty rookie has surrendered 13 ER over his last 12 IP (9.75) and has been jettisoned several times already between AAA Toledo. Manning faces a Twins lineup batting .245 overall scoring 4.6 runs per contest and belting 124 HR, good for second in the AL. It's obvious that the offense is not the main issue for Minnesota, but rather their vulnerable underachieving pitching staff that has them stuck 14 under .500 and well out of the divisional race thus far. Nelson Cruz (.299 18 46) keeps on keeping on in this, his 13th year in the majors. Despite just going 3 for his last 20 (.150), he continues to lead the Twins in all 3 major offensive categories. Luis Arraez (.292 1 21) has been a pleasant surprise working on a current 4 game hitting streak (.500). Jorge Polanco (.249 10 35) is just 3 for 17 (.176) over his last 4 games. Josh Donaldson (.249 13 34). who has been in trade talks with the Mets lately, is just 5 for 24 (.208) over his last 8 games and dealing with hamstring issues over the last week or so.

We get a fair price this evening in Target Field, a venue that is fairly neutral when it comes to hitting dimension and pitching. It's a fairly tall porch from right field towards center but almost similar to the Fenway monster on the opposite side, all it takes is enough lift for lefties to succeed. The Twins need to complement more consistent pitching with reliable offense, as they are quite a ways from catching the Sox. Nobody seems what to make of the surprising Tigers these days, as they have been streaky but a lot more fun to watch this season. Maeda doesn't look as confident as in the seasons opening, Manning needs a quality start to avoid being sent down yet again, and humid conditions could set the stage for long, grueling innings. Best of luck however you play!

YTD 6-4 .600 +2.00
 
