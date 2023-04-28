FRIDAY FIRST 5 INNINGS PLAY

Cincinnati/Oakland over 4.5 -120:

Two teams well below .500 to start the season clash in a 3 game interleague series where it can be difficult to produce runs. The Cincinnati Reds (10-15 ) take on the team with the majors worst record in the Oakland Athletics (5-21) this evening at the Oakland Alameda County Coliseum. Oakland is hopeful of a move out of California, but questions remain as both sides are at odds of about a half billion dollars whether a proposed move to Las Vegas would solve financial issues as well as more prominent surroundings. The Reds are just 1-9 overall away from the Great American Ballpark but are on a current 3 game winning streak overall. Meanwhile the Athletics have lost 3 straight and have won just 2 games at home out of 12. Oakland lost 3 out of 4 to Anaheim in their last series while Cincy just swept an interleague series at home to Texas.



Cincinnati sends Luis Cessa (0-3 10.80) to the hill looking for his first win of the season. The 31 year old right hander is making his 5th appearance and has a 2.34 WHIP allowing 18 earned and 27 hits over his last 11 and 1/3 innings (14.34) with 5 walks and 5 K's. Oakland comes into the game hitting just .224 collectively, 6th worst in the majors and averaging just 3.8 runs per contest. Brent Rooker (.305 7 18) leads the team in batting, HR and RBI but is just 3 for his last 15 (.200). Shea Langelliers (.222 6 13) is second in power and production but has 23 K's in just 81 at bats. Esteury Ruiz (.258 0 10) has 10 steals but his batting just .167 over the last week. Jesus Aguilar (.258 4 7) is 5 for his last 16 (.313) over his last 5 games. Ryan Noda (.231 2 4) has a team high 16 walks in just 57 official at bats.



Drew Rucinski will make his debut in 2023 this evening. The 34 year old righty is making his first appearance in the majors since 2018 when he was 4-2 with a 4.33 ERA for the Miami Marlins. Oakland optioned Luis Medina to AAA LAs Vegas to make room for the 34 year old Rucinski on the roster. The Reds are batting just .236 this season with only 16 HR averaging 4.1 runs per contest. TJ Friedl is off to a good start tied for the lead in batting (.298 2 11) with Tyler Stephenson (.298 0 10). Both are hitting .333 over their last 6 games. Jonathan India (.281 1 10) has just 3 hits over his last 19 at bats (.158). Jake Fraley (.214 1 12) leads Cincinnati in RBI and has a modest 3 game hitting streak (.300). One thing missing from this Cincy lineup is power, and tops on the team with 3 HR is Jason Vosler though he is off to a rough start hitting just .161.



Temps this evening in the Bay Area are expected around 55 by game time with wins around 10-15 mph. The Reds look to continue their winning ways but could be taking a big risk continuing with a struggling Cessa as he tries to stay in the rotation despite his better days known as a long to middle reliever. Despite being only 400 out to straight away center and 330 to the corners, with the swirling winds deep balls to navigate could be few and far between unless you can jump on a fastball letter high. Rucinski has been on a lengthy layoff so one could only hope to expect an effective outing, but the Redleg have turned their offense up a bit despite the pricy number we get tonight. Still plenty of time left in the season to improve on the Athletics misfortunes, but are going to need a quality start from the debt tonight and have an opportunity to continue Cessa's misfortunes. The offense could've easily scored a split in Anaheim given their recent resurge. Best of luck however you play!