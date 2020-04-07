From Animal Medical Center - premiere animal hospital in USA. Our pets and covid

Short Answer:

In dogs, it’s possible but very rare and it doesn’t cause them to get sick. Cats may more easily be infected than dogs, and cats do seem to get mildly sick.

In late February and early March, two dogs in Hong Kong tested “weak positive” for COVID-19, suggesting that human-to-animal transmission might be possible. However, neither dog showed clinical signs of infection, and it’s understood that the dogs were infected by their owners, who had tested positive for COVID-19.

More recently, a cat in Belgium tested positive for COVID-19 after the owner fell ill with the disease. This cat did display some digestive and respiratory clinical signs but recovered. A study from Wuhan, China also showed elevated immune response in ~15% of cats tested, suggesting susceptibility to the SARS CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. The illness status of these cats was not included in the report. In New York City, a tiger at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for COVID-19 and other tigers and lions living with the SARS CoV-2 infected tiger displayed clinical signs, adding further evidence that cats are more affected by the infection than dogs.

Why are cats more susceptible than dogs?

The SARS CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 enters cells via a receptor called ACE2. The ACE2 receptor of cats is nearly identical to the human receptor. The dog ACE2 receptor is only about 70% the same as the human receptor.