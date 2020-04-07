From Animal Medical Center - premiere animal hospital in USA. Our pets and covid

[TABLE]
[TABLE]
THE PREMIER RESOURCE FOR PET HEALTH INFORMATION
[TABLE]
[TABLE]
[TABLE]
Last night, news broke that a tiger at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for COVID-19. We know this raises many questions for pet owners. To help you navigate this evolving situation, our Q and A on COVID-19 and animals with Dr. Ann Hohenhaus is now live.
[TABLE]
Can dogs and cats become infected with COVID-19?
[TABLE]
Short Answer:
In dogs, it’s possible but very rare and it doesn’t cause them to get sick. Cats may more easily be infected than dogs, and cats do seem to get mildly sick.
In late February and early March, two dogs in Hong Kong tested “weak positive” for COVID-19, suggesting that human-to-animal transmission might be possible. However, neither dog showed clinical signs of infection, and it’s understood that the dogs were infected by their owners, who had tested positive for COVID-19.
More recently, a cat in Belgium tested positive for COVID-19 after the owner fell ill with the disease. This cat did display some digestive and respiratory clinical signs but recovered. A study from Wuhan, China also showed elevated immune response in ~15% of cats tested, suggesting susceptibility to the SARS CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. The illness status of these cats was not included in the report. In New York City, a tiger at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for COVID-19 and other tigers and lions living with the SARS CoV-2 infected tiger displayed clinical signs, adding further evidence that cats are more affected by the infection than dogs.
Why are cats more susceptible than dogs?
The SARS CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 enters cells via a receptor called ACE2. The ACE2 receptor of cats is nearly identical to the human receptor. The dog ACE2 receptor is only about 70% the same as the human receptor.
[TABLE]
Can COVID-19 be transmitted by companion animals?
[TABLE]
Short Answer:
There is no evidence that dogs or cats can be a source of infection for humans.
At this point, there is no evidence that COVID-19 can spread from either dogs or cats to humans. Even as a passive carrier of the disease (e.g. if your dog’s fur is contaminated after playing with an infected person), it is very unlikely that your pet will transmit COVID-19.
However, as a precaution against all infectious diseases, regular hand washing and good hygiene are recommended before and after interacting with companion animals.
[TABLE]
Given the recent COVID-19 diagnosis of the Bronx Zoo tiger, should pet owners be doing anything different to stay safe? Are there any new recommendations?
[TABLE]
Short Answer:
No new recommendations. Treat your pet like another member of the family: if you're sick, keep them away.
At this time, the Centers for Disease Control, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the American Veterinary Medical Association all agree that there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets, can spread COVID-19.
The recommendations for interaction with your pets have not changed. If you are sick, restrict contact with pets and other animals, just as you would restrict your contact with other people. When possible, have another member of your household take care of feeding and caring for your pets. If you have a service animal or you must care for your animals, including pets, wear a cloth facemask; don’t share food, kiss, or hug them; and wash your hands before and after any contact with them. Even if you are not sick, wash your hands before and after every interaction with your pet.
Preventive steps and preparation are the best ways to protect yourself and your pet.
[TABLE]
Should I relinquish my cat to a shelter because of their increased risk of catching COVID-19?
[TABLE]
Short Answer:
Absolutely not.
Absolutely not. An indoor cat poses virtually no risk to you. If your cat does get infected, it’s because they got it from you or someone in your family. At this time, COVID-19 appears to spread from humans to cats, and not from cats to humans. To be extra cautious, keep your cat inside until the order to shelter in place is lifted.
[TABLE]
[TABLE]
[TABLE]
[TABLE]
[TABLE]
As a veterinary health service, the Animal Medical Center is considered an essential business and will continue to provide 24/7 emergency and essential care during this time.
To learn more about what AMC is doing to protect our clients and staff during this outbreak, please visit www.amcny.org/Coronavirus
[TABLE]
[TABLE]