FUGITIVE EX-NFL QUARTERBACK KILLED IN CAR CRASH

Drayton Holcomb, The Detroit News / AP

Authorities say former NFL quarterback William "Jeff" Komlo was killed in a car crash in Greece over the weekend. Click through the gallery to see more recent deaths of athletes and sports personalities.

Drayton Holcomb, The Detroit News / AP

Whitey Lockman, March 17: Lockman, who doubled ahead of Bobby Thompson's "Shot Heard Round The World" that clinched the 1951 NL pennant, passed away after a fight with pulmonary fibrosis.

Diamond Images / Getty Images

Alex Simonka, March 14: The U.S. Coast Guard women's basketball coach died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

United States Coast Guard

Andrew "Test" Martin, March 13: The former World Wrestling Entertainment champion was found dead in his apartment. He was 33.

Ryan Pierse, Getty Images

Bill Davidson, March 13: The Basketball Hall of Famer, Detroit Pistons owner and noted philanthropist died at age 86.

Nathaniel S. Butler, NBAE / Getty Images

Charles Lewis Jr., March 11: The TapouT co-founder was killed in a car accident. He was believed to be 45 years old.

TapouT

Colleen Howe, March 6: "Mrs. Hockey," the wife of hockey great Gordie Howe and one of the first female sports agents, died after battling Pick's disease, a rare form of dementia.

EFK / AP

Norm Van Lier, Feb. 26: The three-time All-Star and fan favorite was nicknamed "Stormin' Norman" because of his tenacious play. Norman retired after the 1979 season with 8,770 points and 5,217 assists.

Noren Trotman, NBAE / Getty Images

Larry H. Miller, Feb. 20: Miller, a Utah businessman and owner of the Jazz, passed away after complications of type 2 diabetes.

Douglas C. Pizac, AP

Mike Whitmarsh, Feb. 19: The 1996 Olympic silver medalist in beach volleyball committed suicide with carbon monoxide from car exhaust, according to the medical examiner.

Al Bello, Getty Images