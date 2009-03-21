FUGITIVE EX-NFL QUARTERBACK KILLED IN CAR CRASH

The Devil
Fugitive Ex-Quarterback Killed in Crash
Posted Mar 20, 2009 11:03 AM
By PATRICK WALTERS
(AP)
<!-- sphereit start -->WEST CHESTER, Pa. (March 20) - A former NFL quarterback who failed to show for sentencing on drunken driving charges nearly four years ago was killed in a car crash in Greece, authorities said, leaving behind an unsolved mystery involving two suspicious fires and years spent on the lam.
Deaths in Sports

121 photos

Authorities say former NFL quarterback William "Jeff" Komlo was killed in a car crash in Greece over the weekend. Click through the gallery to see more recent deaths of athletes and sports personalities.
Drayton Holcomb, The Detroit News / AP
121 photos
Authorities say former NFL quarterback William "Jeff" Komlo was killed in a car crash in Greece over the weekend. Click through the gallery to see more recent deaths of athletes and sports personalities.
Deaths in Sports
Drayton Holcomb, The Detroit News / AP
The State Department used fingerprints to determine that the victim of Saturday's crash was William "Jeff" Komlo, according to Jim Vito, Chester County's acting chief detective. Vito said he was initially skeptical, concerned because of Komlo's history that he might have faked his own death.
"Even though we heard that he was deceased, the first reaction was that, well, we better make a positive identification," Vito said.
Once the State Department verified the fingerprints were those of the 52-year-old fugitive, Vito was satisfied.
"As far as we're concerned, we're closing this now."
A State Department spokesman, Noel Clay, declined to comment "out of respect for the family." He would not say where in Greece the accident happened or release details of the crash.
Komlo played for the Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers over five NFL seasons from 1979 to 1983.
In July 2005, Komlo failed to show for sentencing on two drunken driving convictions.
Two months earlier, authorities had issued a warrant for Komlo when he didn't appear for a May 10 preliminary hearing on charges in an alleged assault on his girlfriend.
At the time he went missing, Komlo was under investigation for fires at his home in Chester Springs, Pa., and another home in Palm Beach County, Fla.
Komlo had lived in Chester Springs and worked as an insurance broker in the nearby Philadelphia suburb of Wayne. Authorities did not know what happened to him after he skipped the hearings in 2005.
"This guy apparently has created some intrigue over the years," Vito said.
In the 2005 Palm Beach County case, Komlo staged a fire at his home and tried to make it look like the damage resulted from a hurricane, according to Capt. Rob Rush, of the fire department's bomb and arson squad.
"We found a lot of evidence that there was an attempt to burn this place in multiple spots around the room," said Rush, adding that the case will be closed once the county gets a death certificate. "He was still our only suspect, and we were convinced that he was responsible for the crime."
Komlo starred at the University of Delaware, leading the Blue Hens to the Division II national championship game in 1978. The Lions picked him in the 9th round of the 1979 NFL draft.
After playing in 16 games his rookie year in the NFL, the 200-pound, 6-foot-2-inch quarterback played sporadically the rest of his career.
An NFL spokesman did not immediately comment Friday.
Scott Selheimer, Delaware's sports information director, said the school's thoughts go out to Komlo's friends and family.
"It's a tragic situation where someone, when they were here at the university, was kind of like a hero," Selheimer said. "It's a shame that his life kind of tumbled. He was going through so many troubled situations for so long."
An attorney who had represented Komlo in Palm Beach County declined to comment Friday.
Two other attorneys who had represented him in Pennsylvania did not return telephone calls from The Associated Press. A telephone number for his ex-wife could not be located.
Deaths in Sports

121 photos

Authorities say former NFL quarterback William "Jeff" Komlo was killed in a car crash in Greece over the weekend. Click through the gallery to see more recent deaths of athletes and sports personalities.
Drayton Holcomb, The Detroit News / AP
121 photos
Authorities say former NFL quarterback William "Jeff" Komlo was killed in a car crash in Greece over the weekend. Click through the gallery to see more recent deaths of athletes and sports personalities.
Deaths in Sports
- Authorities say former NFL quarterback William "Jeff" Komlo was killed in a car crash in Greece over the weekend. Click through the gallery to see more recent deaths of athletes and sports personalities.
Drayton Holcomb, The Detroit News / AP
Whitey Lockman, March 17: Lockman, who doubled ahead of Bobby Thompson's "Shot Heard Round The World" that clinched the 1951 NL pennant, passed away after a fight with pulmonary fibrosis.
Diamond Images / Getty Images
Alex Simonka, March 14: The U.S. Coast Guard women's basketball coach died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
United States Coast Guard
Andrew "Test" Martin, March 13: The former World Wrestling Entertainment champion was found dead in his apartment. He was 33.
Ryan Pierse, Getty Images
Bill Davidson, March 13: The Basketball Hall of Famer, Detroit Pistons owner and noted philanthropist died at age 86.
Nathaniel S. Butler, NBAE / Getty Images
Charles Lewis Jr., March 11: The TapouT co-founder was killed in a car accident. He was believed to be 45 years old.
TapouT
Colleen Howe, March 6: "Mrs. Hockey," the wife of hockey great Gordie Howe and one of the first female sports agents, died after battling Pick's disease, a rare form of dementia.
EFK / AP
Norm Van Lier, Feb. 26: The three-time All-Star and fan favorite was nicknamed "Stormin' Norman" because of his tenacious play. Norman retired after the 1979 season with 8,770 points and 5,217 assists.
Noren Trotman, NBAE / Getty Images
Larry H. Miller, Feb. 20: Miller, a Utah businessman and owner of the Jazz, passed away after complications of type 2 diabetes.
Douglas C. Pizac, AP
Mike Whitmarsh, Feb. 19: The 1996 Olympic silver medalist in beach volleyball committed suicide with carbon monoxide from car exhaust, according to the medical examiner.
Al Bello, Getty Images
Drayton Holcomb, The Detroit News / AP
