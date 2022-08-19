Gambling - Betting on The Pros (1969)

Neveragain
60 Minutes report from 1969 on NFL gambling integrity.
Just 13 minutes long video but contains rare footage of figures from the sports betting world and the NFL.
For the story, 60 Minutes Reporter Tom Reynolds conducts interviews with Bob Martin, Jack Kemp, Jack Dannehy,
Jimmy the Greek, Paul Brown and Pete Rozelle.
