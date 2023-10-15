Gambling Twitter Drama. The community vs Captain Jack.

Sportsrmylife
EOG Master
Interesting developments.
Twitter account "Gambling Drama and Sports Betting Gossip" has the details.
Cliff notes. Unabated and the community attack Captain Jack. Captain Jack gets butt hurt. Captain Jack deletes his twitter, locks his youtube videos, leaves the unabated discord.
