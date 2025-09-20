game day chatter, notes and plays

Clemson ranked top 5 in preseason polls, has 3 losses and season is over, even with expanded playoffs. What is Deebo's future there?
 
Per Bleacher Report -

Clemson fell to 1-3 to open the 2025 season with a disheartening 34-21 loss to Syracuse on Saturday.

Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney's job security may be shaky if his team can't bounce back soon, as the school's last season with a losing record occurred in 2010.

Swinney previously signed a 10-year contract extension worth $115 million to stay with Clemson in 2022. His deal contains a $60 million in 2025, which drops to $57 million in 2026.

After that, a buyout would become the full remaining salary left on his deal.

If Swinney is bought out in 2025, his $60 million would be paid in monthly installments until his contract term runs out in Dec. 2031 or paid in full within 90 days of his termination.
 
Shades of Weiss at Notre Dame. In 2005 they extended his contract 10 years. Fired in 2009 and ND had to buy him out for 19 million.
 
