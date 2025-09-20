game day chatter, notes and plays

Per Bleacher Report -



Clemson fell to 1-3 to open the 2025 season with a disheartening 34-21 loss to Syracuse on Saturday.



Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney's job security may be shaky if his team can't bounce back soon, as the school's last season with a losing record occurred in 2010.



Swinney previously signed a 10-year contract extension worth $115 million to stay with Clemson in 2022. His deal contains a $60 million in 2025, which drops to $57 million in 2026.



After that, a buyout would become the full remaining salary left on his deal.



If Swinney is bought out in 2025, his $60 million would be paid in monthly installments until his contract term runs out in Dec. 2031 or paid in full within 90 days of his termination.