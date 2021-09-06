Gavin Newsom Recall Odds 9-6-2021

Trump's presence would just piss people off and get them to go vote. Those who love Trump are already pretty likely voters, but it makes sense the Dems need to put up a campaign just to make sure they get turnout. If they acted liked it was in the bag and the voters wouldn't throw Gavin out they just might get low enough turnout to lose.



The whole thing just seems stupid anyways. What's Elder going to do if he actually took office? The Legislature and the Supreme Court would be 100% against him, nothing he claimed to want to get done would pass. All he could do is make some executive mandates and hope they stick for 2 weeks before the Supreme Court tells him to fuck off. Basically California would get not mask or capacity mandates which may mean something in theory, but in practice they are highly unlikely to come from the Governor any longer and the counties will do as they please no matter what Elder thinks.