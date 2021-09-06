Gavin Newsom Recall Odds 9-6-2021

EOG Master
the ONLY pollster i trust is Rich Baris, he is the most accurate.

predict it has ORange county Yes recall -300 so they are a liberal leaning website and think your poll is BS
 
EOG Master

Demographics

MOST of the 180,000 oreinetals that live in Irvine are totalitarian communists, they have ZERO loyalty to the US constitution, and i would call them traitors but there heart was never in america in the 1st place. Also the White liberals with degrees, consider their academia their god, and have no alleginace to the REAL GOD of Jacob isaac and Abraham.
 
EOG Dedicated
Biden carried 53.5% in Orange County

Trump 44.5% in OC.

Asians 76% Biden.

Hurting Recall is Texas Abortion Law is getting the Females to Vote No. Anti-Mask is pissing off Mothers who want children in Mask when they go to school.

No word if Trump hits the Campaign. He can get out the vote and maybe take the + money if he campaigns.
 
EOG Dedicated
Rail, didnt you learn your lesson when you thought it was easy money on Trump +400 at one time during the election!!
 
EOG Master
It's amazing how paranoid the Dems are about losing control and power. They're running
commercials with Elizabeth Warren and Bernie here to vote 'No' recall.

Too many people getting entitlements here. Too scared to recall Newsom.

The CA stimulus money was supposed to hit residents accounts around recall time.

However they started to distribute them early.

I wonder why?
 
EOG Master
Heim said:
It's amazing how paranoid the Dems are about losing control and power. They're running
commercials with Elizabeth Warren and Bernie here to vote 'No' recall.

Too many people getting entitlements here. Too scared to recall Newsom.

The CA stimulus money was supposed to hit residents accounts around recall time.

However they started to distribute them early.

I wonder why?
too many immigrant illegal aliens with hand out and all from shithole nations.
 
EOG Dedicated
Heim said:
It's amazing how paranoid the Dems are about losing control and power. They're running
commercials with Elizabeth Warren and Bernie here to vote 'No' recall.

Too many people getting entitlements here. Too scared to recall Newsom.

The CA stimulus money was supposed to hit residents accounts around recall time.

However they started to distribute them early.

I wonder why?
Because mail in ballots have hit the mailboxes.
 
EOG Dedicated
Heim said:
It's amazing how paranoid the Dems are about losing control and power. They're running
commercials with Elizabeth Warren and Bernie here to vote 'No' recall.

Too many people getting entitlements here. Too scared to recall Newsom.

The CA stimulus money was supposed to hit residents accounts around recall time.

However they started to distribute them early.

I wonder why?
The bigger question is why Republicans are not trying hard enough to get power. Why isn't Trump in the state campaigning?
 
EOG Master
The Don still carries a - image here. This is about the St. The Elder skin color and perceived moderate is what the GOP and recallers want. In Lee's case, the libtards are watching Hispanic and Black vote. They're worried, that's a huge base here.
 
2
Trump's presence would just piss people off and get them to go vote. Those who love Trump are already pretty likely voters, but it makes sense the Dems need to put up a campaign just to make sure they get turnout. If they acted liked it was in the bag and the voters wouldn't throw Gavin out they just might get low enough turnout to lose.

The whole thing just seems stupid anyways. What's Elder going to do if he actually took office? The Legislature and the Supreme Court would be 100% against him, nothing he claimed to want to get done would pass. All he could do is make some executive mandates and hope they stick for 2 weeks before the Supreme Court tells him to fuck off. Basically California would get not mask or capacity mandates which may mean something in theory, but in practice they are highly unlikely to come from the Governor any longer and the counties will do as they please no matter what Elder thinks.
 
EOG Master
Elder is irrelevant as far as the recall. 2 separate, unrelated elections. Gavin just has to TCB. If he is campaigning against Elder, that would be a stupid move.
 
EOG Dedicated
WildBill said:
Trump's presence would just piss people off and get them to go vote. Those who love Trump are already pretty likely voters, but it makes sense the Dems need to put up a campaign just to make sure they get turnout. If they acted liked it was in the bag and the voters wouldn't throw Gavin out they just might get low enough turnout to lose.

The whole thing just seems stupid anyways. What's Elder going to do if he actually took office? The Legislature and the Supreme Court would be 100% against him, nothing he claimed to want to get done would pass. All he could do is make some executive mandates and hope they stick for 2 weeks before the Supreme Court tells him to fuck off. Basically California would get not mask or capacity mandates which may mean something in theory, but in practice they are highly unlikely to come from the Governor any longer and the counties will do as they please no matter what Elder thinks.
What's Elder going to do if he actually took office?

A Lot More Than The Anti-American Globalist Warped Minded Screwball, Who is in There Now, and is Probably Somebody Who You Would Vote For.
 
EOG Master
Dell Dude said:
Elder is irrelevant as far as the recall. 2 separate, unrelated elections. Gavin just has to TCB. If he is campaigning against Elder, that would be a stupid move.
He raised 58 million to fight recall.

I don't think he wants any variance.
 
EOG Dedicated
WildBill said:
Gee as usual BM. You have zero analysis and zero depth, you just repeat scam media drivel.
you just repeat scam media drivel.

No, I Expose it.

You're a Newsom Guy.

He Takes California Tax Dollars, and Uses it To Pay For Health Care For Illegals. ( NoN - Americans ). That's Your Crowd, Not Mine

It's Not His Only Demented Idea.

But I Understand, He's a Democrat, So Whatever is in His Brain, Gets Automatically Transferred To Your Brain.

You've Never Posted 1 Idea That is Good For America.

Just Warped Minded, Like Newsom.

They Should Put You on That Mission, To Find The Trump/ Russian Collusion.

Go For it.

You Were One of The Fools, Who Got Sucked in By The Anti-American Phony, Pathological Lying Scam Artists in The Fake Media.

Thought You Would Be Smart Enough, Not To Get Played For a Sucker Every Day.

But You Still Take The Bait.

And it Looks Like You Always Will.

You're Certainly Not an America First Guy.

Good Job on Your Boy Biden's Withdrawal From Afghanistan.

You Don't Bash Him.

He's a Democrat.

They'll Always Feed People Like You Lies.

Because You Do Not Know Any Better.
 
2
boston massacre said:
you just repeat scam media drivel.

No, I Expose it.

You're a Newsom Guy.

He Takes California Tax Dollars, and Uses it To Pay For Health Care For Illegals. ( NoN - Americans ). That's Your Crowd, Not Mine

It's Not His Only Demented Idea.

But I Understand, He's a Democrat, So Whatever is in His Brain, Gets Automatically Transferred To Your Brain.

You've Never Posted 1 Idea That is Good For America.

Just Warped Minded, Like Newsom.

They Should Put You on That Mission, To Find The Trump/ Russian Collusion.

Go For it.

You Were One of The Fools, Who Got Sucked in By The Anti-American Phony, Pathological Lying Scam Artists in The Fake Media.

Thought You Would Be Smart Enough, Not To Get Played For a Sucker Every Day.

But You Still Take The Bait.

And it Looks Like You Always Will.

You're Certainly Not an America First Guy.

Good Job on Your Boy Biden's Withdrawal From Afghanistan.

You Don't Bash Him.

He's a Democrat.

They'll Always Feed People Like You Lies.

Because You Do Not Know Any Better.
Nice copy and paste job you fucking moron.
 
EOG Dedicated
WildBill said:
Nice copy and paste job you fucking moron.
Facts You Don't Like.

Run and Hide.

But I'll Keep Exposing Spineless Frauds Like You.

You're a Scared Frightened Liberal Snowflake, Who is Terrified To Speak About The Issues I Posted.

Elaborate on The Afghanistan Withdrawal and The Trump/Russian Collusion Hoax, That You Got Sucked into Believing.

Instead of Putting Up a Coward's Response Like This.

Nice copy and paste job you fucking moron.

Fucking Weakling.
 
EOG Dedicated
WildBill said:
Copying and pasting dumb shit makes you a winner? Ok
Copying and pasting dumb shit makes you a winner? Ok

Is That All You Have Dick Head ?

Puts Some Guts and Brains, if You Have Any, Behind Your Posts.

Afghanistan, Biden, Newsom, etc.

Are You Scared, Stupid or Both ?

Railbird, Why Didn't He Just Move out of America, instead of Going To Denver ?
 
2
boston massacre said:
Copying and pasting dumb shit makes you a winner? Ok

Is That All You Have Dick Head ?

Puts Some Guts and Brains, if You Have Any, Behind Your Posts.

Afghanistan, Biden, Newsom, etc.

Are You Scared, Stupid or Both ?

Railbird, Why Didn't He Just Move out of America, instead of Going To Denver ?
I don't debate with your kind. Go ahead and keep copying and pasting, you're heading to ignore dickhead. If you want to go say I won and celebrate by jerking off Railbird, go right ahead.
 
EOG Dedicated
WildBill said:
I don't debate with your kind. Go ahead and keep copying and pasting, you're heading to ignore dickhead. If you want to go say I won and celebrate by jerking off Railbird, go right ahead.
I don't debate with your kind.

You're Too Stupid.

You Keep Getting Weaker.

You're Much Better Off, Continuing To Go Down on Gavin Newsom.

If You Acquire Some Brains and Courage, Come on Back.
 
