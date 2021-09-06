Gavin Newsom Recall Odds 9-6-2021

That's why the betting odds are where they're at. Burned once shame on me.its going to be a CHEATFEST with mail in ballots
Was that post 43 beers or 4 gummies in.Hurricane Teddy KGB guarantees Gavin gone.
too many immigrant illegal aliens with hand out and all from shithole nations.It's amazing how paranoid the Dems are about losing control and power. They're running
commercials with Elizabeth Warren and Bernie here to vote 'No' recall.
Too many people getting entitlements here. Too scared to recall Newsom.
The CA stimulus money was supposed to hit residents accounts around recall time.
However they started to distribute them early.
I wonder why?
Because mail in ballots have hit the mailboxes.It's amazing how paranoid the Dems are about losing control and power. They're running
commercials with Elizabeth Warren and Bernie here to vote 'No' recall.
Too many people getting entitlements here. Too scared to recall Newsom.
The CA stimulus money was supposed to hit residents accounts around recall time.
However they started to distribute them early.
I wonder why?
The bigger question is why Republicans are not trying hard enough to get power. Why isn't Trump in the state campaigning?It's amazing how paranoid the Dems are about losing control and power. They're running
commercials with Elizabeth Warren and Bernie here to vote 'No' recall.
Too many people getting entitlements here. Too scared to recall Newsom.
The CA stimulus money was supposed to hit residents accounts around recall time.
However they started to distribute them early.
I wonder why?
Trump's presence would just piss people off and get them to go vote. Those who love Trump are already pretty likely voters, but it makes sense the Dems need to put up a campaign just to make sure they get turnout. If they acted liked it was in the bag and the voters wouldn't throw Gavin out they just might get low enough turnout to lose.
The whole thing just seems stupid anyways. What's Elder going to do if he actually took office? The Legislature and the Supreme Court would be 100% against him, nothing he claimed to want to get done would pass. All he could do is make some executive mandates and hope they stick for 2 weeks before the Supreme Court tells him to fuck off. Basically California would get not mask or capacity mandates which may mean something in theory, but in practice they are highly unlikely to come from the Governor any longer and the counties will do as they please no matter what Elder thinks.
Gee as usual BM. You have zero analysis and zero depth, you just repeat scam media drivel.What's Elder going to do if he actually took office?
A Lot More Than The Anti-American Globalist Warped Minded Screwball, Who is in There Now, and is Probably Somebody Who You Would Vote For.
Elder is irrelevant as far as the recall. 2 separate, unrelated elections. Gavin just has to TCB. If he is campaigning against Elder, that would be a stupid move.
Gee as usual BM. You have zero analysis and zero depth, you just repeat scam media drivel.
you just repeat scam media drivel.
No, I Expose it.
You're a Newsom Guy.
He Takes California Tax Dollars, and Uses it To Pay For Health Care For Illegals. ( NoN - Americans ). That's Your Crowd, Not Mine
It's Not His Only Demented Idea.
But I Understand, He's a Democrat, So Whatever is in His Brain, Gets Automatically Transferred To Your Brain.
You've Never Posted 1 Idea That is Good For America.
Just Warped Minded, Like Newsom.
They Should Put You on That Mission, To Find The Trump/ Russian Collusion.
Go For it.
You Were One of The Fools, Who Got Sucked in By The Anti-American Phony, Pathological Lying Scam Artists in The Fake Media.
Thought You Would Be Smart Enough, Not To Get Played For a Sucker Every Day.
But You Still Take The Bait.
And it Looks Like You Always Will.
You're Certainly Not an America First Guy.
Good Job on Your Boy Biden's Withdrawal From Afghanistan.
You Don't Bash Him.
He's a Democrat.
They'll Always Feed People Like You Lies.
Because You Do Not Know Any Better.
Nice copy and paste job you fucking moron.
Wildbill moved to shithole denver, he hates america, wish the other illegals and foreigners would leave california like you did
Wildbill moved to shithole denver, he hates america, wish the other illegals and foreigners would leave california like you did
Copying and pasting dumb shit makes you a winner? OkHe's a Big Dumb Flake, Who is Very Easy To Expose.
He's Not The Only One.
All Those Trump Bashers are in Hiding.
Real Cowards.
Copying and pasting dumb shit makes you a winner? Ok
Copying and pasting dumb shit makes you a winner? Ok
Is That All You Have Dick Head ?
Puts Some Guts and Brains, if You Have Any, Behind Your Posts.
Afghanistan, Biden, Newsom, etc.
Are You Scared, Stupid or Both ?
Railbird, Why Didn't He Just Move out of America, instead of Going To Denver ?
I don't debate with your kind. Go ahead and keep copying and pasting, you're heading to ignore dickhead. If you want to go say I won and celebrate by jerking off Railbird, go right ahead.