George Kirby, Mariners

Sabermatic expert Bill James’ website had an article lauding strikeout to walk ratio.



It was very positive about George Kirby of the Mariners…



Last year, George Kirby had an excellent strikeout-to-walk ratio. In 130 innings, he struck out 133 hitters while walked only 23, good enough for a ratio of 6.05 strikeouts per walk allowed.



That’s an excellent mark for any pitcher. It is a really excellent mark for a rookie pitcher.



Here’s how Kirby sat among the qualified pitchers from last year:



Rank Pitcher K-to-BB

1 Aaron Nola 8.10

2 Kevin Gausman 7.32

3 Corey Kluber 6.62

4 Justin Verlander 6.38

- George Kirby 6.05

5 Shane Bieber 5.50

6 Yu Darvish 5.32

7 Max Fried 5.31

8 Gerrit Cole 5.14

9 Shane McClanahan 5.11

10 Shohei Ohtani 4.98



You see the same correlation between pitching excellence and strikeout-to-walk ratio in this leaderboard. Kluber, Verlander, and Beiber have all won Cy Young Awards. Cole, Nola, Darvish, and Guasman have been annual contenders. McClanahan, Ohtani, and Fried are in the early stages of their career, but there are no slouches on this list: these are strong pitchers.



Last year, George Kirby ranked right in the middle of them.



And this year?



So far in 2023, George Kirby has 35 strikeouts and three walks, for a ratio of 11.67 strikeouts-per-walk.

He consistently has quality starts.

