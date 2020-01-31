Golden Gate cancelled for this weekend

This weekend’s slate, which was supposed to start Thursday, was cancelled because of a nearby gas leak that led to damage to the facility’s hot water system, David Duggan, Golden Gate Fields’ vice president and general manager, said in a release.

Duggan said there was no gas leak at the track, but the gas line had to be shut down as part of the nearby repair job. The facility’s hot water pipes were damaged when pressure was restored to the line, impacting concessions as well as facilities used by track workers as well as the horses.