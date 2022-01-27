Got a 1099k from PaypPal

railbird

railbird

EOG Master
IWishIWasAPro said:
I'm done with using PayPal.
Click to expand...
bidens new world order. it use to be 20k or 200 transactions, now it is 600. soon they will be digital dollar and single payer. health care. if you dont bow down to them they will be with holding your universal basic income and you will be eating bugs
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Simple request: I'd like my government to stay out of my life and stay out of my wallet.
 
Last edited:
V

Valuist

EOG Master
railbird said:
bidens new world order. it use to be 20k or 200 transactions, now it is 600. soon they will be digital dollar and single payer. health care. if you dont bow down to them they will be with holding your universal basic income and you will be eating bugs
Click to expand...

They did back down (or up in this case) to $10,000. But still a pretty small amount. The idiot Yellen claims its to crack down on "rich tax cheats". It will crack down on plenty in middle class at just $10k.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top