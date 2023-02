Barcelona has scored exactly 1 goal in their last 3 matches and it might be a spot they explode against Real Betis today with it also being the only La Liga match on as well.



Lewandowski, Torres, Fati is my preference up top. Dembele is out again. Never fails. As long as Busquets IS NOT in the starting lineup goals should be in store.



They are winning which is all that matters but would like to see some goals here. Quite a few of them.