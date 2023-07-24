Grant Hartwig of NY Mets, great story, keep an eye on him

Grant Hartwig is a rookie relief pitcher who was called up last month for the NY Mets.He is my barber's grandson, so I've been hearing about him for sometime now.He graduated high school Detroit Catholic Central (a powerhouse sports team in the SE Michigan HS scene), and continued on his baseball playing into college at Miami of Ohio.Hartwig was undrafted, and believed with his professional playing days were not a possibility, started studying for the MCAT test to get into medical school.While taking a practice test, the Mets called him and he ignored the call. The Mets called his HS Coach who reached Grant and told him he better take the call when they call back.Turns out the Mets scouting saw something with Grant, and signed him to single A ball. Over the next couple of seasons, he progressed nicely getting promoted to AAA Syracuse last year.He was invited to the Mets spring training, but didn't make the team. Gained valuable experience, even hanging out with Scherzer and Verlander, which had to be a dream for him, growing up in Detroit and watching these guys play for the Tigers when he was in his teens.The Mets had some injuries, and Grant got called up to the big leagues, and joined the team. His first outing, he relieved Scherzer pitching the 9th inning with a 10-1 lead to get his feet wet.He's mostly looked impressive, and is 3-1 with a 2.87 ERA, 12 k's in 15.2 innings pitched, and a 1.277 WHIP and a walk rate of about 4.50.Keep an eye on him.