Great stuff again this year...

U all probably saw on Sportscenter at least Two Play of the days form the just completed 2015 MN high School Hockey tournament


but did you know MN likes the Tourny for another reason???


this guy has been making videos like this for years and not has hit it big, trending top of redit, yahoo, etc etc

have a look for a great laugh





Puck Daddy

All-Hockey Hair Team 2015 brings sick flows


http://sports.yahoo.com/blogs/nhl-p...controversy--sick-flows--video-153046132.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IzhSpdPqexY




 
Re: Great stuff again this year..

Re: Great stuff again this year..

I saw the video of the save, great. Amazing the crowds Minn gets for HS hockey.
 
Re: Great stuff again this year..

Re: Great stuff again this year..

I saw the video of the save, great. Amazing the crowds Minn gets for HS hockey.
all time record this year 135,000 people over the WED - Saturday. including 21,000+ Friday night at XCEL for semi final night..
 
Re: Great stuff again this year...

Credit Minnesota sports fans for supporting high school hockey.

Everyone I've ever met from the Twin Cities is a quality guy.
 
Re: Great stuff again this year...

[h=3]Xcel Energy Center Attendance by session:[/h]Wednesday Afternoon (Class A): 5,381
Wednesday Evening (Class A): 4,697
Thursday Afternoon (Class AA): 18,748
Thursday Evening (Class AA): 19,005
Friday Afternoon (Class A): 12,487
Friday Evening (Class AA): 21,609 (Minnesota state indoor record)
Saturday Afternoon (Class A): 9,357
Saturday Evening (Class AA): 19,495
 
Iowa has Clark for sure she was here in Minnesota and made an impression but not like Boys high school hockey Tournament this weekend and Hair. Enjoy let it roll 2024.

 
