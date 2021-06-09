GTBETS.eu tells me they will not accept bets from Tennessee anymore...

southern coach
EOG Member
they said because of new regulations... they said I can withdraw my balance or keep playing until I run it out. I just can't deposit anymore.
Tennessee now has 4 or 5 books ... draftkings, fanduel, betmgm etc. I'm guessing they don't want any competition from worldwide books and probably
consider them illigal. anyone else heard of anything like this.?
