Hager werken embalming compound ((+27640518120)) powder for sale

Hager werken embalming powder +27640518120 (pink and white) compound/fluids for sale in south Africa



Hager Werken Embalming Compounds, Pink and white Powder are General items from Germany.

Embalming is the art and science of preserving human remains by treating them in its modern form with chemicals to forestall decomposition. The intention is to keep them suitable for public display at a funeral,for religious reasons, or for medical and scientific purposes such as their use as anatomical specimens.

Embalming compound in powder form both PINK and WHITE Radio active and (HOT and not HOT) its all available. At preferably adorable prices

Starting from one kilogram upwards ,We are looking for a good buyer.

Typically embalming compound (fluid) contains a mixture of formaldehyde, methanol, and other solvents. The formaldehyde content generally ranges from 50 to 97 percent and the methanol content may range from 9 to 89 percent.The types of embalming powder depends on the purity and colour. Purity:98% ,100% Hot Compound Origin:Germany Brand. Hager Werken PURITY ON COLOUR. pink 98% white 100% Distributor Dentist / Dental Technician. Hager & Werken products are sold through the dental trade worldwide.

We are leading suppliers of Germany made embalming compound to clients in South Africa and other African states.

.



Contact: +27640518120 or watsup.