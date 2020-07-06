Hard work equals success (See Bryson DeChambeau)

Bryson is completely changing the game of golf with passion and dedication.



He lives golf 24/7 365 and wants to be the new GOAT.



First mentally and now physically he has changed the game.



His clubs are all the same length and the same plane swing.



Now he has added so much power he is intimidating his playing partner and the rest of the field.



On a par 4, his partner will hit a 300 yard drive and Bryson will wait for the green to clear trying to drive the green which is insane.



You will never see guys who look like Monty any more.



Golf has a new star and its a fun follow.