nedrow9 263-364-4 -36.33 UNITS

Neveragain 428-404-23 +6.67 UNITS

njdave 153-139-5 +1.15 UNITS

No Coincidences 0-1 -1.10 UNITS

noogneknurd 2-2 -0.51 UNITS

NowshesmyRuca 791-736-15 +61.96 UNITS (NFL RSW total: Arizona Cardinals Under 4.5 -115 and Cardinals to miss the playoffs -2000)

nut6 11-19 -9.86 UNITS

nydoc 4-8 -3.50 UNITS

OmniscientNewt 1-2 -1.43 UNITS

oneman 1-0 +1.00 UNITS

ouch 15-14 -0.92 UNITS

Paleface 76-81-1 -1.97 UNITS

papa5 98-102-4 -13.65 UNITS

pantherman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS

parlayguy 6-12 -6.70 UNITS

parlaynow 122-168-5 -32.03 UNITS

Patkeats 0-3 -3.25 UNITS

Patrick McIrish 93-79-3 +5.82 UNITS

pbovi 23-133 +13.75 UNITS

peach 30-45-1 -11.02 UNITS

pete mcmeat 10-21-1 -10.55 UNITS (Politics: Trump at 25/1 wins presidency in 2024)

Pickman Jones 171-220-9 -18.99 UNITS

picksproprospector 1-0 +1.00 UNITS

Pick Savvy 79-89-4 -8.65 UNITS

Pigpen 75-149 -48.15 UNITS

pinnacle420 3-10-1 -8.81 UNITS

pippy 11-14 -4.62 UNITS

PO69 1-5-1 -4.32 UNITS

Pocket Lint 1-1 +0.18 UNITS

pocketheadies 118-129-4 -15.54 UNITS

premierperhead 0-2 -2.30 UNITS

pro analyser 388-384-14 -1.87 UNITS (NFL: Ravens at 20/1 to win AFC Championship)

PtSpreadHijinks 72-60-3 +16.11 UNITS

puckhandler 488-712-10 +14.40 UNITS

pudgeman11 133-118-10 +10.51 UNITS

Quantum Leap 5-5 -0.40 UNITS

Railbird 449-386-8 +82.16 UNITS (NCAAF: Rice +4.5 -110 and Michigan -1 -110)

RAININTHREES 228-216-17+28.72 UNITS

Ray Luca 17-43-1 -13.43 UNITS

rdalert447 63-727 -76.19 UNITS

RDTrains 179-180-5 -10.40 UNITS

READY FREDDY 57-44-1 +25.99 UNITS

rico1 206-445-13 -30.29 UNITS

roachman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS

Roaming Vegas 1-2-1 -0.95 UNITS

Roxxyfish 69-48-1 +17.00 UNITS

royboy 3-4 -0.40 UNITS

schlep66 168-162-7 -19.99 UNITS

Schouest 2-2 -0.54 UNITS

Scooper 59-45-1 +8.75 UNITS

Scratch 0-2 -2.20 UNITS

Screw Andrews 165-202-6 -30.01 UNITS

scrimmage 399-712-5 -87.49 UNITS

Seahawkharry 0-1 -1.05 UNITS

Seanie Mac 8-9 -1.78 UNITS

sexyandiknowit 24-26 +0.78 UNITS

shackfu99 3-2 -0.58 UNITS

sharky99 164-132-14 +15.27 UNITS

Sharp Square 13-18-1 -6.24 UNITS

sherwood88 1-0 +1.00 UNITS

shooterman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS

skullf 1-2-1 -1.20 UNITS

Slaythebook28 2-4 -2.40 UNITS

Sleepy 35-47-1 -18.87 UNITS

Slippery Pete 13-15-1 -2.08 UNITS

Slyone66 428-409-23 -7.04 UNITS

smartymarty 4-2 +1.45 UNITS

smartz 554-625-16 -6.63 UNITS (UFC - Petr Yan to be Champion on 31st December 2023 +700 and Alexander Volkanovski to be featherweight champ on 12/31/23 -135)

Sol Diablo 1-0 +1.00 UNITS

southerncoach 2-4 -2.40 UNITS

splooge 0-2 -2.7 UNITS

Sport Sullivan 7-8 +6.95 UNITS

Sportsrmylife 328-327-22 -26.72 UNITS

SpottedCow 3-1-1 +1.90 UNITS

SSI 2-6 -4.70 UNITS

stevek173 0-1 -1.00 UNITS

Stevo 4-5-1 -1.29 UNITS

sunnyisle 1-2 -0.93 UNITS

svbettor 78-52-3 +20.25 UNITS

sweeper 0-1 -1.10 UNITS

tbird 24-26 -4.21 UNITS

Teddy kgb 96-86-4 +22.15 UNITS

Terpsfan26 46-46-8 -5.00 UNITS

Tesco Vee 0-4 -4.35 UNITS

TEXED 107-112-3 -16.48 UNITS

ThatNegroJ 3-1 +1.94 UNITS

Thebrush5 9-14-2 -5.10 UNITS

thecentaur 0-1 -1.03 UNITS

thekeyman 0-1 -1.10 UNITS

TheGuesser 1-0 +1.40 UNITS

thenatti 22-26 -7.20 UNITS

Theodore Bagwell 1-1 -0.05 UNITS

TheOnlyP 1-2 -1.00 UNITS

TheRef 49-30-2 +12.42 UNITS

TheShow33 10-11-1 +4.15 UNITS

The Seer 46-70 -5.41 UNITS

The Wizard 0-1-1 -1.35 UNITS

Timetopay 3-2 +0.70 UNITS

Tim Patterson 10-18-1 -9.73 UNITS

tnvolfan 5-6 -3.06 UNITS

Toby Tyler 215-196-8 +19.92 UNITS

TonyMar 453-565-14 +3.44 UNITS

TrailerParkBoys 0-1 -1.26 UNITS

trytrytry 344-675-8 +12.50 UNITS

ttaylor89 39-47-2 -2.81 UNITS

turksure 60-71-2 -16.04 UNITS

tvrw34243 265-238-27 +6.11 UNITS

UkbetTips 2-1 +0.90 UNITS

UNSPRTNGBHVR 11-2 +8.31 UNITS

Valuist 179-163-13 -1.21 UNITS

Vegashtrain 17-16-2 +0.20 UNITS

Vegas Sharp 22-24-1 -2.11 UNITS

VEGAS VERN 3-0 +3.05 UNITS

Vegas Vic 47-54-4 -6.32 UNITS

Viejo Dinosaur 89-107-3 -7.32 UNITS (NFL: 49ers +235 to win Super Bowl LVIII; NCAAB: Purdue at 12/1 to win the national title)

Viet 2-0 +2.00 UNITS

Vinnie Vegas 3-7 -2.90 UNITS

vitalyo 2-1 +0.90 UNITS

waco 105-78-3 +21.67 UNITS

Wade 230-289-27 +6.53 UNITS

wall st 2-4 -2.40 UNITS

wantitall4moi 0-2 -2.27 UNITS

Way-E-Waz 0-1 -1.00 UNITS

Waz 0-1 -1.00 UNITS

wheat king 15-11-3 +3.44 UNITS

WildBill 42-39-1 +0.93 UNITS

Willy Loman 20-20 -0.85 UNITS

Winkyduck 1291-1843-103 +6.16 UNITS - (NFL: RSW Plays - ALL Under: Arizona 4.5 +100, Da Bears 7.5 +110, Raiders 6.5 +110, Exact finishing order of AFC West: Chefs/San Diego/Broncos/Raiders +450, Chefs/Broncos/San Diego/Raiders +650; Exact NFC South finishing order: Saints, Falcons, Bucs, Panthers +450, Brock Purdy to be MVP: 15-1; Colorado WCBB to win Title 66-1; Victor W to NOT win RoY +130 & NOT to be eligible for Postseason awards: Victor W +225; Nuggets RSW Un51.5 +130, Memphis to MISS the Playoffs +145 & RSW Under 44.5 -115; First non-extradition country Trump enters: Russia +200; Who is the Mar a Lago Mole (Source Revealed by 12/31/23 - No Action if not): Jared Kushner +400; LA Kings to MISS the Playoffs +250; DK: Alexandar Georgiev to win Vezina 16-1; Crawley Town to be Relegated (League 2) +250: PL Plays: City/Liverpool finish 1/2 (In this order) +450, Bournemouth to be Relegated +275, Brighton Under 56.5 points -106 & Un58.5 -115, Bournemouth Un38.5 -110, Luton Town Ov29.5 +106, West Ham Un46.5 points-120, Sheffield United to finish DFL +250; Beto O'Rourke to be Dem 2024 POTUS Nominee 66-1, Ron DeathSantis to be 2024 GOP POTUS nominee +350 and 2024 POTUS +550, Kari Lake to be 2024 GOP VP Nominee: 40-1, 2024 Missouri Senate Race: Republican MoV UNDER 11.5% -120, TN Senate Race: Republican MoV UNDER 19.5% -120; Lauren Boebert to be re-elected in 2024: NO -225)

wirelessjava 1-2 -1.22 UNITS

wiskers 419-661-16 -27.30 UNITS

Woodrow Wilson 89-70-1 +18.46 UNITS

X-Files 12-2 +10.00 UNITS

yisman 549-364-21 +19.83 UNITS

ZzyzxRoad 908-822-35 +18.78 UNITS (Politics: Biden -900 to NOT pardon Trump before the 2024 election)