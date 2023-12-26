Hello

nedrow9 263-364-4 -36.33 UNITS
Neveragain 428-404-23 +6.67 UNITS
njdave 153-139-5 +1.15 UNITS
No Coincidences 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
noogneknurd 2-2 -0.51 UNITS
NowshesmyRuca 791-736-15 +61.96 UNITS (NFL RSW total: Arizona Cardinals Under 4.5 -115 and Cardinals to miss the playoffs -2000)
nut6 11-19 -9.86 UNITS
nydoc 4-8 -3.50 UNITS
OmniscientNewt 1-2 -1.43 UNITS
oneman 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
ouch 15-14 -0.92 UNITS
Paleface 76-81-1 -1.97 UNITS
papa5 98-102-4 -13.65 UNITS
pantherman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
parlayguy 6-12 -6.70 UNITS
parlaynow 122-168-5 -32.03 UNITS
Patkeats 0-3 -3.25 UNITS
Patrick McIrish 93-79-3 +5.82 UNITS
pbovi 23-133 +13.75 UNITS
peach 30-45-1 -11.02 UNITS
pete mcmeat 10-21-1 -10.55 UNITS (Politics: Trump at 25/1 wins presidency in 2024)
Pickman Jones 171-220-9 -18.99 UNITS
picksproprospector 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Pick Savvy 79-89-4 -8.65 UNITS
Pigpen 75-149 -48.15 UNITS
pinnacle420 3-10-1 -8.81 UNITS
pippy 11-14 -4.62 UNITS
PO69 1-5-1 -4.32 UNITS
Pocket Lint 1-1 +0.18 UNITS
pocketheadies 118-129-4 -15.54 UNITS
premierperhead 0-2 -2.30 UNITS
pro analyser 388-384-14 -1.87 UNITS (NFL: Ravens at 20/1 to win AFC Championship)
PtSpreadHijinks 72-60-3 +16.11 UNITS
puckhandler 488-712-10 +14.40 UNITS
pudgeman11 133-118-10 +10.51 UNITS
Quantum Leap 5-5 -0.40 UNITS
Railbird 449-386-8 +82.16 UNITS (NCAAF: Rice +4.5 -110 and Michigan -1 -110)
RAININTHREES 228-216-17+28.72 UNITS
Ray Luca 17-43-1 -13.43 UNITS
rdalert447 63-727 -76.19 UNITS
RDTrains 179-180-5 -10.40 UNITS
READY FREDDY 57-44-1 +25.99 UNITS
rico1 206-445-13 -30.29 UNITS
roachman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Roaming Vegas 1-2-1 -0.95 UNITS
Roxxyfish 69-48-1 +17.00 UNITS
royboy 3-4 -0.40 UNITS
schlep66 168-162-7 -19.99 UNITS
Schouest 2-2 -0.54 UNITS
Scooper 59-45-1 +8.75 UNITS
Scratch 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
Screw Andrews 165-202-6 -30.01 UNITS
scrimmage 399-712-5 -87.49 UNITS
Seahawkharry 0-1 -1.05 UNITS
Seanie Mac 8-9 -1.78 UNITS
sexyandiknowit 24-26 +0.78 UNITS
shackfu99 3-2 -0.58 UNITS
sharky99 164-132-14 +15.27 UNITS
Sharp Square 13-18-1 -6.24 UNITS
sherwood88 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
shooterman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
skullf 1-2-1 -1.20 UNITS
Slaythebook28 2-4 -2.40 UNITS
Sleepy 35-47-1 -18.87 UNITS
Slippery Pete 13-15-1 -2.08 UNITS
Slyone66 428-409-23 -7.04 UNITS
smartymarty 4-2 +1.45 UNITS
smartz 554-625-16 -6.63 UNITS (UFC - Petr Yan to be Champion on 31st December 2023 +700 and Alexander Volkanovski to be featherweight champ on 12/31/23 -135)
Sol Diablo 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
southerncoach 2-4 -2.40 UNITS
splooge 0-2 -2.7 UNITS
Sport Sullivan 7-8 +6.95 UNITS
Sportsrmylife 328-327-22 -26.72 UNITS
SpottedCow 3-1-1 +1.90 UNITS
SSI 2-6 -4.70 UNITS
stevek173 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Stevo 4-5-1 -1.29 UNITS
sunnyisle 1-2 -0.93 UNITS
svbettor 78-52-3 +20.25 UNITS
sweeper 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
tbird 24-26 -4.21 UNITS
Teddy kgb 96-86-4 +22.15 UNITS
Terpsfan26 46-46-8 -5.00 UNITS
Tesco Vee 0-4 -4.35 UNITS
TEXED 107-112-3 -16.48 UNITS
ThatNegroJ 3-1 +1.94 UNITS
Thebrush5 9-14-2 -5.10 UNITS
thecentaur 0-1 -1.03 UNITS
thekeyman 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
TheGuesser 1-0 +1.40 UNITS
thenatti 22-26 -7.20 UNITS
Theodore Bagwell 1-1 -0.05 UNITS
TheOnlyP 1-2 -1.00 UNITS
TheRef 49-30-2 +12.42 UNITS
TheShow33 10-11-1 +4.15 UNITS
The Seer 46-70 -5.41 UNITS
The Wizard 0-1-1 -1.35 UNITS
Timetopay 3-2 +0.70 UNITS
Tim Patterson 10-18-1 -9.73 UNITS
tnvolfan 5-6 -3.06 UNITS
Toby Tyler 215-196-8 +19.92 UNITS
TonyMar 453-565-14 +3.44 UNITS
TrailerParkBoys 0-1 -1.26 UNITS
trytrytry 344-675-8 +12.50 UNITS
ttaylor89 39-47-2 -2.81 UNITS
turksure 60-71-2 -16.04 UNITS
tvrw34243 265-238-27 +6.11 UNITS
UkbetTips 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
UNSPRTNGBHVR 11-2 +8.31 UNITS
Valuist 179-163-13 -1.21 UNITS
Vegashtrain 17-16-2 +0.20 UNITS
Vegas Sharp 22-24-1 -2.11 UNITS
VEGAS VERN 3-0 +3.05 UNITS
Vegas Vic 47-54-4 -6.32 UNITS
Viejo Dinosaur 89-107-3 -7.32 UNITS (NFL: 49ers +235 to win Super Bowl LVIII; NCAAB: Purdue at 12/1 to win the national title)
Viet 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
Vinnie Vegas 3-7 -2.90 UNITS
vitalyo 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
waco 105-78-3 +21.67 UNITS
Wade 230-289-27 +6.53 UNITS
wall st 2-4 -2.40 UNITS
wantitall4moi 0-2 -2.27 UNITS
Way-E-Waz 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Waz 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
wheat king 15-11-3 +3.44 UNITS
WildBill 42-39-1 +0.93 UNITS
Willy Loman 20-20 -0.85 UNITS
Winkyduck 1291-1843-103 +6.16 UNITS - (NFL: RSW Plays - ALL Under: Arizona 4.5 +100, Da Bears 7.5 +110, Raiders 6.5 +110, Exact finishing order of AFC West: Chefs/San Diego/Broncos/Raiders +450, Chefs/Broncos/San Diego/Raiders +650; Exact NFC South finishing order: Saints, Falcons, Bucs, Panthers +450, Brock Purdy to be MVP: 15-1; Colorado WCBB to win Title 66-1; Victor W to NOT win RoY +130 & NOT to be eligible for Postseason awards: Victor W +225; Nuggets RSW Un51.5 +130, Memphis to MISS the Playoffs +145 & RSW Under 44.5 -115; First non-extradition country Trump enters: Russia +200; Who is the Mar a Lago Mole (Source Revealed by 12/31/23 - No Action if not): Jared Kushner +400; LA Kings to MISS the Playoffs +250; DK: Alexandar Georgiev to win Vezina 16-1; Crawley Town to be Relegated (League 2) +250: PL Plays: City/Liverpool finish 1/2 (In this order) +450, Bournemouth to be Relegated +275, Brighton Under 56.5 points -106 & Un58.5 -115, Bournemouth Un38.5 -110, Luton Town Ov29.5 +106, West Ham Un46.5 points-120, Sheffield United to finish DFL +250; Beto O'Rourke to be Dem 2024 POTUS Nominee 66-1, Ron DeathSantis to be 2024 GOP POTUS nominee +350 and 2024 POTUS +550, Kari Lake to be 2024 GOP VP Nominee: 40-1, 2024 Missouri Senate Race: Republican MoV UNDER 11.5% -120, TN Senate Race: Republican MoV UNDER 19.5% -120; Lauren Boebert to be re-elected in 2024: NO -225)
wirelessjava 1-2 -1.22 UNITS
wiskers 419-661-16 -27.30 UNITS
Woodrow Wilson 89-70-1 +18.46 UNITS
X-Files 12-2 +10.00 UNITS
yisman 549-364-21 +19.83 UNITS
ZzyzxRoad 908-822-35 +18.78 UNITS (Politics: Biden -900 to NOT pardon Trump before the 2024 election)
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
I'm all for deleting some of these handles that haven't posted in years....pretty easy to determine. It's not like EOG is selling advertising
trying to make it look there are more members than appear. Just one man's opinion.
 
