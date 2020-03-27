Helping a guy, need some background

Guy contacted me who is writing a book on the real life guy who claimed to be a lawyer in Chicago, but talked like someone who would need a lawyer every day of his life, instead of being one.



I'm told he was Javy Baez, Ronaldo, other names here, goes by KerryWoods something at OGD.



Anybody know any other names he used? Or point to any of his fuck your mama type threads.



It would be good to see the threads where his name was outed, and he screamed like a baby, but didn't deny that was his real name. That is the name of a lawyer in Chicago, but this author wants to make sure he has him pinned. From what I've been told, the guy knows his name, and he's using that name in the book.