High hands blemished at Total Rewards' Atlantic City properties

As if the demise of poker popularity continues to expand here in the Northeast corridor, now to qualify for a high hand jackpot, as of 1/1/20 eligibility has been challenged where $30 is now required in the pot, up from $20. This of course doesn't likely have much bearing in the NL games, but unless there's a lot of under the table nudging and secret passwords and lots of pre-flop raising, limit games may experience more strategy to qualify.



Bally's and Harrah's back in late 2018 brought in 3 bonus days, quoted as "Marvelous Monday, wonderful Wednesday and "fantastic Friday where from noon to midnight high hands would be for $300 every half hour with $200 rolled over every subsuquent half until jackpot is won. Currently Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday there is a $150/100 take in the same respect. Bad beat jackpots now cap out at $50k and are limited to one table. Long gone are the hundreds of thousands in high hands split amongst outer tables covering both casinos.



In addition, Ocean Resort Casino, who supposedly resurrected poker with a now unsuccessful 8 table poker 'pit', only spreads 1/2 and 2/5. Since they opened poker only offered a $100 hh which was eventually increased to $250. However due to lack of popularity and originality, they no longer offer the promotion and recently their bad beat was hit, while simultaneously expecting a February 2020 closing of poker altogether That building since the days of Revel has been cursed, and further proves why Atlantic City is not close to being a nine casino market. Hard Rock must have known what they were doing when they chose not to follow in Taj's footsteps.