High Speed Train From LA to Vegas

Heim

Heim

EOG Master
Most of you know that the project is back on thanks to 12B from the federal government.

Is this thing ever going to be built? There was another attempt in 2005 by Marnel who bought 'The M'...it failed miserably.

Now the CEO of Brightline Rail says a roundtrip tix will cost $400 for a 2+ hour train ride.

Geez, the tax money they waste 🤦
 
blueline

blueline

EOG Master
Trying to separate Californians...and people in general from their cars...tough sell.

Take a look at a McDonalds...drive-thru line wraps around the building...zero people at the counter....just how people are
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top