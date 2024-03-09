High Speed Train From LA to Vegas

Heim
EOG Master
Most of you know that the project is back on thanks to 12B from the federal government.
Is this thing ever going to be built? There was another attempt in 2005 by Marnel who bought 'The M'...it failed miserably.
Now the CEO of Brightline Rail says a roundtrip tix will cost $400 for a 2+ hour train ride.
Geez, the tax money they waste
