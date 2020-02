Thanks for sharing, Cho.



I like to study the records of NBA teams trying to overcome halftime deficits.



Granted, a lot of bad teams trail at intermission.



Not surprisingly, the Bucks (9-5) and Lakers (10-6) are the best in their respective conferences.



Interestingly, the Cavs and Warriors -- two teams that met in four consecutive NBA Finals -- are both 4-35 this season when behind at the break.