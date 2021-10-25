NBC's Horse Racing Commentator and Handicapper, Bob Neumeier, Dies at The Age of 70.



A Local Area Media Producer, Called Neumeier, The Greatest Horse Handicapper Who Ever Lived.



He Compared Him To E.F. Hutton



Saying, When He Spoke About a Horse He Liked, People Would Listen.





The Greatest Horse Handicapper Who Ever Lived ?



Don't Think Anyone Can Claim That Distinction.