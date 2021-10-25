Horse Racing

boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
NBC's Horse Racing Commentator and Handicapper, Bob Neumeier, Dies at The Age of 70.

A Local Area Media Producer, Called Neumeier, The Greatest Horse Handicapper Who Ever Lived.

He Compared Him To E.F. Hutton

Saying, When He Spoke About a Horse He Liked, People Would Listen.


The Greatest Horse Handicapper Who Ever Lived ?

Don't Think Anyone Can Claim That Distinction.
 
