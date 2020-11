Final score: Montana State 91 UNLV 78.



Bad shot selection and poor team defense doomed the Rebels.



Here's an oddity about tonight's game: Montana State shot 55.6% from both the field (30 for 54) and the three-point line (10 for 18).



Otzelberger was 70-33 in three seasons at South Dakota State.



UNLV finished 17-15 last season from a split of 19 home games and 12 true road games.



UNLV opens this season 0-1.



Luckily for Otzelberger, only cardboard cutouts were present tonight at the Thomas & Mack.