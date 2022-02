I like to study the difference in the NFL between the scripted play and the unscripted play.



Great defenses, like the 2021 Rams, rarely surrender anything after the initial play is aborted.



Quarterbacks like Michael Vick, Randall Cunningham, Fran Tarkenton and more recently Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray look great in the regular season against subpar defenses.



I love the quarterbacks who scramble with the intention to throw like Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers.