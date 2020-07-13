How does activated carbon compare to other air purification options?

dingxinda9
EOG Member
Activated carbon and HEPA filter
There is a big difference between activated carbon filter and HEPA filter. This is because some HEPA filters are designed to remove particles (dust, mold spores, dander, pollen, etc.) from the air, while carbon is used to remove gases, chemicals and VOCs, such as columnar active carbon. The main component of HEPA filter is thin glass fiber or polypropylene material, which can effectively capture fine particles. In essence, "HEPA" refers to an efficient particulate air filter, which can remove at least 99.97% of 0.3 micron air particles. In contrast, activated carbon, usually made of coal, charcoal or coconut shell, is intended to be used as an adsorbent to remove gas, chemicals and VOC in a smaller particle size range. The gases are so small that they will only pass through the fibers in the HEPA filter.
Activated carbon and ultraviolet
Ultraviolet is another technology used to filter pollutants in the air. However, UV is only effective on organic and biological substances, especially molds and molds. Ultraviolet rays attack the DNA of cells, destroying or killing cells completely. Any mold or mold spores passing through the UV purifier will be destroyed. The technology can also be used to kill viruses and bacteria, but more research is needed in this area. Therefore, although ultraviolet rays kill living cells, activated carbon can capture living or inanimate particles. This makes activated carbon and ultraviolet light an effective combination of air purification and purification; carbon captures most types of particles, while ultraviolet rays kill potentially harmful molds, bacteria and viruses.
Activated carbon and ionizer
The ionizer is a controversial but effective way to eliminate mold, eliminate odors and "purify" the air in the house. Ionizers and ozonators (similar products) release ozone into the air and then attack cells and destroy them at the molecular level. That sounds good, but it can attack not only mold, but also skin cells, lung cells and any other cells that come into contact with it. Therefore, activated carbon, which captures particles without damaging our cells, is a preferred treatment.
Activated carbon and electrostatic precipitator
Electrostatic precipitators essentially use electrostatic adsorption to capture particles in the air and capture them in place. They can effectively remove harmful particles and allergens, but there is a specific problem: they release ozone as a by-product. Therefore, in most cases, ESP is only used for industrial purposes, such as cleaning steam and smoke before they are released into the atmosphere.
Therefore, activated carbon is the first choice for home use. If you want to improve indoor air quality, you should seriously consider using air purifiers with activated carbon filters. Fortunately, there are many choices for bulk activated carbon wholesale.
There is a big difference between activated carbon filter and HEPA filter. This is because some HEPA filters are designed to remove particles (dust, mold spores, dander, pollen, etc.) from the air, while carbon is used to remove gases, chemicals and VOCs, such as columnar active carbon. The main component of HEPA filter is thin glass fiber or polypropylene material, which can effectively capture fine particles. In essence, "HEPA" refers to an efficient particulate air filter, which can remove at least 99.97% of 0.3 micron air particles. In contrast, activated carbon, usually made of coal, charcoal or coconut shell, is intended to be used as an adsorbent to remove gas, chemicals and VOC in a smaller particle size range. The gases are so small that they will only pass through the fibers in the HEPA filter.
Activated carbon and ultraviolet
Ultraviolet is another technology used to filter pollutants in the air. However, UV is only effective on organic and biological substances, especially molds and molds. Ultraviolet rays attack the DNA of cells, destroying or killing cells completely. Any mold or mold spores passing through the UV purifier will be destroyed. The technology can also be used to kill viruses and bacteria, but more research is needed in this area. Therefore, although ultraviolet rays kill living cells, activated carbon can capture living or inanimate particles. This makes activated carbon and ultraviolet light an effective combination of air purification and purification; carbon captures most types of particles, while ultraviolet rays kill potentially harmful molds, bacteria and viruses.
Activated carbon and ionizer
The ionizer is a controversial but effective way to eliminate mold, eliminate odors and "purify" the air in the house. Ionizers and ozonators (similar products) release ozone into the air and then attack cells and destroy them at the molecular level. That sounds good, but it can attack not only mold, but also skin cells, lung cells and any other cells that come into contact with it. Therefore, activated carbon, which captures particles without damaging our cells, is a preferred treatment.
Activated carbon and electrostatic precipitator
Electrostatic precipitators essentially use electrostatic adsorption to capture particles in the air and capture them in place. They can effectively remove harmful particles and allergens, but there is a specific problem: they release ozone as a by-product. Therefore, in most cases, ESP is only used for industrial purposes, such as cleaning steam and smoke before they are released into the atmosphere.
Therefore, activated carbon is the first choice for home use. If you want to improve indoor air quality, you should seriously consider using air purifiers with activated carbon filters. Fortunately, there are many choices for bulk activated carbon wholesale.