How many bettors had the Rams last night in survivor pools?

NowshesmyRuca

2
I had them as one of my five picks this week. We started out with 580 and we're down to 332 right now so having 4/5 of mine still left I feel like I'm doing okay. We'll see after this weekend though.
 
V

Valuist

EOG Master
The more the better. It seemed like too big of an overreaction. Are we assigning line value to Kittle, Piersall, and Jennings? Bosa out but he was out last week. Purdy out but he's already missed a couple games.
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
Mac daddy probably an upgrade, free 6pts for what? Part 2 was an sfo home game in la with all the red hat Hispanics
 
